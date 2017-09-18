Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Ronaldo.

FIFA 18 fans think EA have ruined playing with the legendary Ronaldo Nazario

FIFA 18 is nearly upon us and the vast majority of fans have already downloaded the demo.

Gamers have noticed how the gameplay is a lot slower this year and the emphasis has been shifted to the way you build up the play and pass the ball instead of pace and power.

Past staples of the FIFA franchise have taken a back seat and the game is heading in a new direction.

However, legends never die and what was once cool, always will be.

EA Sports have introduced a whole new batch of legends for this year's installment and that has meant the return of the original Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario.

He is widely considered to be one of the greatest forwards of all-time and you can lose yourself in some of his compilations on YouTube for literal hours.

The now 41-year-old scored 414 goals in 616 career games, but his dazzling feet and trickery is what fans tend to remember him for the most.

On FIFA 18, though, you can't enjoy the Brazilian like you really ought to.

Keen fans of the game have taken to Reddit to express their frustration at the fact Ronaldo can't even perform his trademark move, the elastico (flip-flap).

That move requires a five-star skill rating and, somehow, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid hitman was only given four-stars. Ridiculous!

The 1997 edition of Ronaldo is still 96 overall, so he's bound to be a joy to play with. But it's still a glaring error from EA.

Ronaldo

Earlier this year, two-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo weighed in on the eternal Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate and remained diplomatic in the process.

“Both of them are fantastic. I love Messi with the ball at his feet, he scores goals and does all the rest too. But Cristiano’s numbers can’t be ignored. It’s a cruel comparison. Both of them deserve respect.”

Cristiano Ronaldo actually has a five-star skill rating on the game whereas Messi joins Ronaldo Nazario on four-stars.

