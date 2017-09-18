We’re now just over a week away before the long wait is over and FIFA 18 finally - finally - hits the shelves worldwide.

What are you most looking forward to doing when you get your copy?

Rising up through the divisions on Ultimate Team? Smashing all your mates online? Just having a few exhibition matches and learning the ropes again?

What about Career Mode?

FIFA 18 features a new and improved career mode and, from what we’ve seen so far, it promises to be a lot of fun.

Can you sign Messi and Ronaldo on career mode?

One YouTuber - Mgh - already has a copy of FIFA 18 and has produced a video, which has gone viral, in which he shows what happens when you attempt to sign either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

He takes over Manchester United - the English giants have one of the biggest budgets on the game - and then gets to work.

Lionel Messi

First of all, he attempts to sign Messi, who is valued at £92.5 million on the game. Seems pretty cheap to us.

Mgh made a cheeky £85 million offer, which was rejected, although Barcelona were prepared to accept a £92 million bid for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

We then see another cutscene in which Messi is present: negotiations over personal terms.

Messi doesn’t speak - EA Sports couldn’t get every player on the game to provide a few lines of speech for obvious reasons - but it’s a nice little touch nonetheless.

The 30-year-old is currently earning an eye-watering £500,000 from his current employers but accepts a wage cut - down to £420,000-a-week - in order to complete a big-money move to Old Trafford.

Messi’s contract also involves a signing-on bonus of £4.5 million as well as a massive £15.5 million bonus when he scores 25 goals for the club.

Done deal. If only it was that easy in real life, eh United fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Now on to Ronaldo, whose is worth £86 million and earns £500,000 a week at Real Madrid.

Mgh, due to the fact he'd just spent most of his budget on Messi, offered just £40 million for the Portuguese superstar.

Zinedine Zidane was having none of it and walked out of the negotiations, accusing the United official of ‘wasting his time’.

Lovely touch.

Mgh tried again in January, this time offering £95 million. However, Zidane told the United official Madrid wanted a whopping £159.1 million.

Mgh then offered £130 million but Zidane insisted it was £159.1 million or no deal.

So, £159.1 million was the final price.

Ronaldo is offered a three-year contract worth £450,000 a week plus a signing-on bonus worth £3 million and £6.5 million after he scores 25 goals for the club.

Ronaldo accepts and finally completes his long-awaited return to Old Trafford.

Video: Signing Messi and Ronaldo on FIFA 18 career mode

You can watch the video in full here…

