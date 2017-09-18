The Belgian-Dutch racer Max Verstappen's crash with racers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen at the Singapore Grand Prix stirred up much controversy, as many fingers of blame were cast in many different directions, and now the controversy has spread to a heated Twitter frenzy.

Due to the ugly crash, all three racers involved were eliminated from the race, prompting the FIA to review the situation, only to reveal that there is no blame that can be placed on one racer only.

Ferrari had a different thought, however, as they took to Twitter to express their view that Red Bull's Verstappen was to blame for taking out both drivers.

The official Twitter page of Scuderia Ferrari tweeted: "VER took #Kimi7 out and then he went to #Seb5 #SingaporeGP".

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner angrily responded with: "How on earth you can work that out [Verstappen to blame] from watching that, I have no idea.

"Anyone who can blame Verstappen out of that needs their eyes tested."

Another member of the Red Bull crew Mark Webber fired back at Ferrari with another tweet that said: "Said the press bloke that's never driven a Go-Kart..🤔🥊," while Verstappen's father also tweeted a picture of the three cars moments before the crash with the caption: "I have nothing more to say," insisting that Verstappen is not to be blamed because of his positioning behind Raikkonen and Vettel.

Former world champion Damon Hill also made his input known by expressing his dismay with Vettel, saying: "Should be heard no more having strutted my stuff already on Sky F1, but worth registering my disappointment in Seb Vet after seeing him pretty much blow his and Ferrari's championships into smithereens before the first corner," the Sky Sports pundit wrote on his Drivetribe account.

You can see several of the tweets sent below.

"Also, ruining Kimi's blinding start and Max's opportunity to shine. Nice one Seb. You're better than that. Need to watch that short fuse."

It was reported by Ted Kravitz during Sky F1's Singapore GP coverage that the tweet hadn't been posted by Ferrari's head of press communications, but "by someone else in the garage and wasn't officially endorsed by Ferrari".

In response to the many tweets firing back at them, Ferrari tweeted again reiterating: "What we tweeted was a factual description of events. No need to speculate on this."

Team boss of Ferrari Maurizio Arrivabene eventually claimed it was "an unfortunate day for Ferrari" as much of the blame was placed on their driver at the event Sebastian Vettel.

