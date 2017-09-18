Arguably, WWE's best rivalry of 2017 so far has been between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. The feud has had many twists and turns that are still taking place today.

The two have literally pulled out all the stops to get one another over. Whether that be The Big Dog being the first superstar to pin Strowman clean, or The Monster Among Men putting Reigns in the back of an ambulance and flipping it over on its side, or Reigns putting Strowman inside an ambulance and reversing it at full speed into the back of a truck.

The two superstars, who haven't really been in the business for that many years with much wrestling background have created moments that will be remembered by WWE fans for years to come.

At No Mercy, Reigns will be battling against John Cena, while Strowman will be facing Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. To get them ready for those matches, the two have been facing each other at WWE live events. This was the case at a recent live event in Brisbane, Australia.

The two faced one another in a Brisbane street fight, but before they locked with each other in the middle of the ring, something extraordinary happened. Strowman gave Reigns the bird.

In a move that Vince McMahon probably wouldn't be too happy about because of the kids in attendance, The Monster Among Men gave The Big Dog the middle finger as the two stared each other down in the middle of the ring before their fight took place.

As you can see in the video below, the WWE fans in attendance in Brisbane were shocked that Strowman flipped Reigns off!

In the end, though, it all came back to haunt Strowman, as Reigns speared The Monster Among Men through a table in order to keep him down for the three count and the victory. You can see this happen in the video below.

This is one of the best rivalries WWE has going at the moment despite the two not currently being in a feud with one another. Both of them will be hoping for wins this weekend against their respective opponents at No Mercy.

