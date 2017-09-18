2015 heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took to Twitter to express his immense dismay at the British Boxing Board of Control for blocking his return to the sport following previous issues with drug use and mental health issues.

Fury finds himself in a state of limbo rather than an indefinite ban or set date to be able to return, much to his frustration as he begs for clarity on his situation.

Using Twitter as his medium to connect with his thousands of fans and followers, he tweeted a long pre-typed text on September 17 with the emotionally sensitive caption "How long must I be made to wait to return to what I do best?"

The tweet was received well with his followers on Twitter, who first poked fun at his writing error using the word 'maid' in place of 'made', but then shifted to a serious note who saw the tweet as fulfilling and inspiring as they wished him a quick return to the sport that he clearly has a strong passion for

September marks 15 months since he was temporarily banned by the British Boxing Board of Control, and Fury admits that he is aiming for a return in May, but realises that may be impossible due to a possible extension or permanence of his ban from the sport.

Fury's career has been rather controversial to say the least, and after defeating Wladimir Klitschko, much to the surprise of many, his luck has run out.

A rematch fell through due to an ankle injury, and then the rearranged rematch also fell through as Fury was deemed mentally unfit to fight, leaving Klitschko stranded and leaving Fury in a dark place.

Fury then failed a drugs test, and pleaded to taking cocaine after dealing with depression and mental health issues.

Despite the tough few months, Fury is adamant that he can return to the ring in the future, and he's still keen on fighting Britain's golden boy Anthony Joshua.

That may be a while away yet, but it's good to see Fury returning to his old self.

Let's hope that means a return to the ring could be feasible. Something we were not saying a few months back.

