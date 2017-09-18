Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Why Ousmane Dembele's serious injury will actually end up saving Barcelona €10m

It was a very eventful summer transfer window for Barcelona, with the club embroiled in a number of high-profile transfer sagas.

Firstly, Neymar departed to Paris Saint-Germain in a €222m deal and then, the Blaugrana spent much of their time chasing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele.

The former was their primary target but in the end, they had to settle for the latter, with the French winger joining for a fee north of €100m.

Dembele had not featured in a competitive game for Dortmund due to the fact that he was trying to force through the transfer.

He made his debut for Barca in the 5-0 victory over Espanyol, coming on as a substitute and recording an assist for Luis Suarez's goal.

A few days later, he made his first start for the club in the 3-0 win against Juventus in the Champions League, showing flashes of brilliance against the Serie A champions.

On Saturday afternoon, he was pencilled in for his first La Liga start away to Getafe but in the early stages of the game, he was forced off with an apparent muscular injury.

Scans revealed that Barca could be without Dembele for between three to four months, a huge blow to their hopes of competing on multiple fronts.

Nevertheless, there is one silver lining for the club, with Spanish publication AS reporting that the Blaugrana will in fact save a nice little bit of cash from the injury.

In his contract, there was a clause that stated they would have to pay Dortmund €10m if he made 50  or more appearances this season, which he now will not be able to do.

But, they will only escape the clause for this season as they will still have to pay once Dembele racks up the number of appearances in his Barca career.

Still, it means they will have a nice €10m spare for next summer's transfer window and that will no doubt be added to a new bid for Coutinho.

