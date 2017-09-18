Last week on SmackDown Live, Vince McMahon returned to WWE programming to confront Kevin Owens after what had happened previously on the show between The Prizefighter and SmackDown Live's commissioner, Shane McMahon.

The WWE boss ended up being on the receiving end of a headbutt by Owens, which caused him to be busted open and have blood rush down his face. Medical treatment was then given to Vince as Kevin made his way back up the ramp and to the backstage area.

The next step will now be to see how Shane-O-Mac reacts to seeing his father being beaten up by Owens before the two finally have their match inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view next month.

However, there was originally more planned to be on the line for this match, according to The Dirty Sheets via Sportskeeda, and it still could be added in at a later date before the event takes place next month on October 8.

Because it hasn't been added in as of writing though, it has had serious ramifications on WWE's booking of one superstar's match at WrestleMania in New Orleans in 2018. That superstar is Triple H.

According to Sportskeeda, the Hell in a Cell match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens was also supposed to have Shane-O-Mac shares in the WWE on the line as well.

Owens would then proceed to beat Shane at Hell in a Cell with the help of Triple H. On the following SmackDown, The Prizefighter would then transfer these shares over to The Game, who would then proceed to replace Shane McMahon as SmackDown Live commissioner.

Shane-O-Mac would then take a couple of months off and return just in time for WrestleMania season to start a feud with Triple H, where he would eventually win back his stake in the WWE at The Showcase of The Immortals in New Orleans.

It's currently unclear why WWE decided to scrap these plans, but hopefully, they're not gone entirely and they're brought back in at a later point before Hell in a Cell as it sounds like a very entertaining storyline for both Triple H and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania in 2018.

