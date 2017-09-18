Neymar has been in the headlines over the last 24 hours following his very public fall-out with PSG teammate Edinson Cavani.

The pair were embroiled in rather childish behaviour during Sunday night's 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Lyon.

Cavani refused to let Neymar take a late penalty, which he duly missed, and the South American duo were also squabbling over free kick duties.

Aged 30, Cavani was photographed leaving the stadium soon after the final whistle, fuelling speculation of growing friction within the PSG dressing room.

"I have told them to sort it out between themselves," Unai Emery declared during his post-match news conference. "I think that they are capable of doing that and that they will both be our kickers.

"If they cannot reach an agreement, I will decide for them. I do not want this to become a problem for us."

Neymar moved to France from Barcelona this summer, joining after PSG decided to trigger the 25-year-old's €222m release clause.

Drama like this would never happen with his former teammate Leo Messi.

What Messi did for Neymar in 2015

Luis Suarez scored his first hat-trick for Barcelona in an 8-0 away win at Cordoba in May 2015 but the most memorable moment of the game was an 85th minute penalty.

Messi, competing with Cristiano Ronaldo for the Pichichi Trophy, had already scored a brace and looked set to seal his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Neymar threw the ball to the legendary Argentine superstar but an argument - albeit very different to the one with Cavani - took place inside the penalty box.

Despite Neymar's remonstrations, Messi insisted that the former Santos wonderkid took it.

"I won't ever forget this detail," Neymar told reporters after the 8-0 win.

"Messi is the best in the world and he could have easily scored a hat-trick and yet he let me take the penalty.

"I am so very grateful for that gesture. I'm learning so much from Messi every day, both from his football but also these gestures."

Barcelona's strong start to the season

Ernesto Valverde's Catalan giants have begun the 2017/18 campaign in brilliant form despite being thrashed by Real Madrid in the two-legged Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona are the only club with an 100% record in La Liga and early signs suggest there is still life without Neymar.

