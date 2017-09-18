Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

The Seattle Seahawks are having a bumpy start to the 2017 NFL season, but they managed to earn their first win of the season this past weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks managed to defeat their NFC West divisional rivals 12-9 at CenturyLink Field on Sunday thanks to Russell Wilson's nine-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to wide receiver Paul Richardson.

Despite Richardson only finishing the game with 19 yards and a touchdown on two catches, it was actually quite the eventful day for the 25-year-old.

That's because, during the first quarter of the game on the very first drive, something happened to the wide receiver which would have caused many other players to sit out of the game as a precaution. He dislocated his finger.

To make matters even worse, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of Seattle pi, Richardson's finger broke through his skin, meaning it had to be sewn up before he was allowed to rejoin the game.

He did so, and then in the fourth quarter, he caught the game-winning touchdown to give the Seahawks their first win of the new season.

Richardson's teammate and fellow wide receiver Doug Baldwin gave an account of the events, saying according to ESPN: "It came out of his skin and he's sitting there bleeding, his bone is out of the skin. He goes into the locker room, sews it up and tapes it up, comes back out and scores the game-winning touchdown. That's the mentality that we have here and I couldn't be more proud of these guys."

Seahawks quarterback Wilson said: "That shows his toughness. To be a receiver and have your fingers sewed up and to battle and to come back in, that shows his courage. There are so many guys like that, constantly, consistently, on our football team, but that was a great example of that tonight."

Richardson is definitely one tough guy, and his head coach Pete Carroll believes the injury shouldn't see him miss any game time, so expect to see him lining up once more for Seattle when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week Three.

