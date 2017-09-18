Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Man United are worried Barcelona or Juve will steal their wonderkid for peanuts

There is no denying that Manchester United know a young player when they see one.

The Class of '92 obviously springs to mind, but the likes of Paul Pogba, Ravel Morrison (he was pretty promising, come on) and Danny Welbeck have all come through over the past decade.

In fact, United lost Pogba because they weren't prepared to play the Frenchman at the time and had to pay a world record-breaking transfer fee to bring him back.

The Red Devils now have another young starlet on their hands in the form of Angel Gomes.

The London-born midfielder captained England at under-16, under-17 and under-18 levels and became United's youngest ever player when he made his debut for the club at the back end of last season, replacing Wayne Rooney at the age of 16 years and 263 days.

Understandably, there is plenty of interest in the young prodigy and with his contract set to expire next summer, United are starting to sweat on what their 17-year-old superstar will do.

Jose Mourinho's men have already been stung in this situation before. As mentioned previously, Pogba left the club for Juventus back in 2012 and returned four years later the most expensive player in the world.

The Serie A giants are understood to be monitoring the Gomes' situation too, but Barcelona are also reportedly in the running, according to The Sun.

There is no doubt the Catalan side would be a huge attraction for any young player and United will want to tie Gomes down as soon as possible.

However, Gomes' comments about boss Mourinho after making his debut against Crystal Palace will give them hope he wants to continue working with the Special One.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Gomes told MUTV: "Obviously it's dream come true. Being here since the age of six, and working my way up - it's what everyone dreams about.

"I just want to thank the manager for trusting me, putting me on the bench and playing me today. Obviously, all the staff back at the club [too] and everyone that's helped me."

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Football
Paul Pogba

