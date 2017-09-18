Kevin Durant was heavily criticised for his decision to join the Golden State Warriors last summer and was keen to prove a point throughout the year.

The small forward left the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with the team that had beaten them in the Western Conference Finals just weeks prior and this didn't go down well with many fans and ex-players.

Ultimately, KD took it all in his stride and had the last laugh as he played a huge role in the Dubs' second championship success in three years and claimed the Finals MVP award to boot.

With his first ring secured, the 28-year-old feels justified in his move and has been openly interacting with his critics and hitting back throughout the summer.

The eight-time All-Star has been very active on social media throughout the offseason and has surprisingly spent much time replying to trolls.

However, his latest reply to a critic on Twitter is certainly the most interesting as he comes clean about his departure from Oklahoma Thunder and the real reasons behind it.

A fan asked the All-NBA forward to provide him with one legitimate reason for leaving the Thunder other than to win a championship.

The reply from Durant's account was: "He didn't like the organisation or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn't that good it was just him and Russ.

"Imagine taking Russ off that team, see how bad they were. KD can't win a championship with those cats."

Because it was written in the third person, it seems as though it was probably posted by the player's social media team and it comes across as a major blunder

The tweets were quickly deleted, but with the speed of the internet, these comments were inevitably captured instantaneously.

Whether KD wrote it himself or not is irrelevant, as it clearly reflects how he felt about OKC and why he made the decision to head to the Bay Area.

The 2014 MVP is already an unpopular figure in his former city but this will add fuel to the fire for Thunder fans, not to mention his ex-teammates and head coach who he takes a huge swipe at.

On the record, the Warriors superstar has had nothing but nice things to say about Oklahoma City since he left but that will now be taken with a pinch of salt following these revelations.

For a player who is very conscious about his image, this will have a negative effect on him and create bad PR unnecessarily.