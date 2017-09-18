On Saturday night, Peter Fury takes on Joseph Parker for the heavyweight world title in Manchester.

As fight night looms, press conferences have taken place. It’s all been seen before. The fans usually get a taste of the fighters animosity in the build up the the fight, however fans got more than they bargained for.

Peter Fury, Hughie's father, had himself a clash of his own however, as he was involved in a somewhat ‘heated’ debate with boxing promoter, David Higgins.

Article continues below

It was made abundantly clear that Higgins was unhappy that a British judge and referee will be involved in Saturday’s bout.

However, Fury's father had a piece of his own mind to share on the topic.

Article continues below

“”Who gives a f*** about you anyway? F*** off, d***head, squealing like a pig! Let the men fight, f****** dummy!”

As tensions subsided, Fury later said: “I do apologise for the swearing. When I came in this morning, it’s not nice when your premature is saying they want to pull out of the fight and run off the New Zealand with the money.

“You hear all this rubbish talk out of his mouth and he comes here and says, what about the referee?

“He made a comment in the paper that he looked me in the eyes and I told him he’d get the best of fair play over here.

“I want my son to win the world title with no hidden agendas,” said Peter Fury.

All this being said however, could it all have been a marketing ploy in aim of selling the fight? Higgins should know best, being a promoter. Controversial antics is what gains audience attention and builds anticipation for the fight. It’s without question that this will get the fans rattled for Saturday...

Despite the somewhat 'prelim' of sorts yesterday, it must be remembered that the main event still stands in Manchester this weekend.

That being said, who will come out on top?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms