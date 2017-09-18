Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Bale.

How Sergio Ramos reacted to Gareth Bale's brilliant goal against Real Sociedad

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gareth Bale stuck it to the boo boys on Sunday night by scoring a brilliant solo goal in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

The criticism aimed Bale’s way following a difficult few years in Spain reached new heights last week, with Real supporters booing the Welshman in the 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League.

So to respond in such impressive fashion was admirable.

Article continues below

Real fans expected more from Bale during Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence and the fact that Barcelona have established an early lead at the top of La Liga has left them counting down the days until his return on Wednesday, when Real Betis visit the Santiago Bernabeu.

And it could be that Ronaldo’s return, shifting the spotlight away from Bale, helps the former Tottenham Hotspur man reach his best form again.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WWE made one big change to the Owens-McMahon headbutt segment at the last second

WWE made one big change to the Owens-McMahon headbutt segment at the last second

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Watch: Bale's sensational goal

"He's not playing at his best but little by little we'll find the real Gareth," Zinedine Zidane said after the win, per BBC Sport.

"He's had a great game and not just because of the goal. I'm happy he scored because he needed it. It wasn't easy, after running 70 metres, he finished very well and I am happy for him.

"I know he can do much better and we have to be patient. He is happy with his goal, it's a weight off of his shoulders. But he has also worked hard defensively."

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - La Liga

Sergio Ramos had the best reaction

Someone else who was extremely pleased with Bale’s goal was Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Reports claim Bale reached a speed of 35 km/h and the centre-back was seen gesturing to Bale and Marco Asensio had run so fast it was almost as if he were on a bike.

Check it out below.

Bale reacted to being booed

It’s clear that Bale’s teammates realise the need to support the winger and there’s now a hope that he can kick on from Sunday’s performance.

After the win, which leaves Los Blancos in fourth place through four matches, Bale insisted that being booed is a natural part of football.

And he’s right. Ronaldo was booed at times last season in a campaign which saw him fire Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.

“I can't control what goes on, I can only control how hard I work on the pitch,” Bale added, per Sky Sports.

“You go through ups and downs in your career, but it is how you bounce back."

Will Gareth Bale dominate this season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Tottenham Hotspur
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga
Karim Benzema

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

WWE made one big change to the Owens-McMahon headbutt segment at the last second

WWE made one big change to the Owens-McMahon headbutt segment at the last second

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Kenny Tete is everyone's new favourite footballer after brilliant moment v Neymar

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again