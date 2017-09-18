Gareth Bale stuck it to the boo boys on Sunday night by scoring a brilliant solo goal in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

The criticism aimed Bale’s way following a difficult few years in Spain reached new heights last week, with Real supporters booing the Welshman in the 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League.

So to respond in such impressive fashion was admirable.

Article continues below

Real fans expected more from Bale during Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence and the fact that Barcelona have established an early lead at the top of La Liga has left them counting down the days until his return on Wednesday, when Real Betis visit the Santiago Bernabeu.

And it could be that Ronaldo’s return, shifting the spotlight away from Bale, helps the former Tottenham Hotspur man reach his best form again.

Article continues below

Watch: Bale's sensational goal

"He's not playing at his best but little by little we'll find the real Gareth," Zinedine Zidane said after the win, per BBC Sport.

"He's had a great game and not just because of the goal. I'm happy he scored because he needed it. It wasn't easy, after running 70 metres, he finished very well and I am happy for him.

"I know he can do much better and we have to be patient. He is happy with his goal, it's a weight off of his shoulders. But he has also worked hard defensively."

Sergio Ramos had the best reaction

Someone else who was extremely pleased with Bale’s goal was Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Reports claim Bale reached a speed of 35 km/h and the centre-back was seen gesturing to Bale and Marco Asensio had run so fast it was almost as if he were on a bike.

Check it out below.

Bale reacted to being booed

It’s clear that Bale’s teammates realise the need to support the winger and there’s now a hope that he can kick on from Sunday’s performance.

After the win, which leaves Los Blancos in fourth place through four matches, Bale insisted that being booed is a natural part of football.

And he’s right. Ronaldo was booed at times last season in a campaign which saw him fire Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.

“I can't control what goes on, I can only control how hard I work on the pitch,” Bale added, per Sky Sports.

“You go through ups and downs in your career, but it is how you bounce back."

Will Gareth Bale dominate this season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms