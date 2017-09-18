It’s been a case of so far, so good for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain - on the whole, anyway.

Amongst all the goals and thrashings, the penalty-related bickering between the ex-Barcelona man and Edinson Cavani has been given no shortage of publicity.

During last month’s clash with St. Etienne, Neymar asked Cavani if he could take a penalty during the game. Cavani was having none of it, keeping the ball for himself before tucking away the effort.

The drama looked to have cooled in the 5-0 demolition of Celtic with Cavani once again inheriting spot kick duties, with no qualms.

However, Neymar decided to try his luck again when PSG were awarded a penalty against Lyon on Sunday. He received the same answer but this time, his Uruguayan teammate saw his effort saved by Anthony Lopes.

Neymar walked off shaking his head with the drama continuing after full-time too. Cavani is believed to have left the Parc des Princes separately with his fellow forward unfollowing him on Instagram.

It’s pretty childish when you think about it and Unai Emery certainly isn’t impressed.

The PSG boss explained after the game: "The penalties are to be struck by a few players, one is Cavani and the other is Neymar,” as per Goal.com

“It takes a gentleman's agreement on the ground to hit the penalties.

"Afterwards, we will arrange internally for the penalties that are coming in, because I think both are able to score them, and I want the two to alternate in this exercise.

"If there is no agreement, I will decide. I do not want it to be a problem for us."

That’s all well and good but how will Emery actually decide? One way, of course, would be to consult the statistics and there’s one clear winner.

Cavani’s performances from the spot since he signed for PSG are simply formidable. The Uruguayan has missed just two out of the 22 penalties he has taken since moving to France for club and country.

That leaves him with a success rate of approximately 91%.

Meanwhile, Neymar has missed six penalties out of 15 in the same time frame – warranting a whimsical 72% success rate in comparison.

Moreover, if it wasn’t for his miss against Lyon at the weekend, Cavani’s statistics would be even more superior with his record sitting at 18-1.

Neymar has a history of poor runs from the spot too. During the 2015-16 season, he went nearly the entire season with just a 50% success rate after four misses in five months for Barcelona alone.

In other words, stick to Cavani.

