Tennis

Murray.

Andy Murray destroyed Nick Kyrgios in funny Instagram interaction

Men's tennis stars Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios were taking part in some brilliant banter on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

They are close friends and regularly partake in hilarious social media interactions.

Murray, 30, is currently taking a break from competitive tennis as he bids to recover from a hip injury which forced him to pull out of the US Open.

"He's carrying on his rehabilitation at the moment doing everything he can to get back into shape," said Judy Murray.

"He hasn't put a timescale on it and I think that's the sensible thing to do because you never know how your body is going to respond, so it's always safer not to put a timescale on it."

Kyrgios is currently ranked in the top 20 but this weekend lost to David Goffin's Belgium in the semi-final of the Davis Cup.

The controversial 22-year-old tennis star, who was beaten in straight sets by Murray in the last 16 at Wimbledon, reportedly looks up to Scottish three-time Grand Slam winner as a role model.

Belgium v Australia - Davis Cup World Group Semi Final: Day 3

Speaking earlier in 2017, Kyrgios insisted that Murray will remain at the top for years to come.

“I think he’s got more than two years left at the top," said Kyrgios. "He’s in unbelievable shape.

"The only thing I can see stopping him from playing is him actually not wanting to play any more, if he’s had enough of it.

2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Previews

"He doesn’t strike me as a guy who is going to stop playing. I think he’s bluffing.”

Kygrios and Murray's Instagram banter

Murray shared a slightly bizarre photo on social media on Monday afternoon and the enigmatic Australian couldn't resist commenting.

It backfired for Kyrgios as Murray destroyed him by bringing up his straight set Wimbledon victory in July.

“In terms of how far he can go as a player, it’s really up to him,” Murray said of Kyrgios in January.

“I think he’s got a great game. (He’s a) good athlete and smart player on the court when he’s focused — I don’t think he gets enough credit for that.

“When his mind is on the game he’s very intelligent. He likes playing on big courts against the best players which is a huge strength to have."

