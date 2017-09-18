Before Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain for an absurd €222 million, Paul Pogba was the most expensive footballer in the world. In history, for that matter.

When Pogba returned to Man United from Juventus for under half the ridiculous Neymar fee (£89.3 million), it was a sweet return for the Frenchman who had been deemed not quite ready for first team action only four years earlier.

After a difficult first season at Old Trafford that ended with three pieces of silverware and Champions League qualification, Pogba started the new season in blistering form before a hamstring injury struck him down.

Article continues below

Despite being one of the most important players for Jose Mourinho's men, Pogba is still only 24-years-old.

So who has helped him the most during his second stint at the club?

Article continues below

Club legend Paul Scholes and club captain Michael Carrick have had the most profound effect on the former Juventus man and it's easy to see why.

"I've learned from Paul Scholes and Michael," Pogba told the United programme. "I'm still learning from Michael. He is an example for me and I always look at him in training.

"I listen to his advice - every time, before a game, he comes to talk to me and he will ask me things and keep me calm. To be honest, he is a mentor to me and someone I look up to."

Scholes has been retired from the game for a few years now, but during his first spell with the club Pogba soaked up all he could from the former England maestro.

"Scholesy may not be here anymore but when I was younger I was looking at him a lot as a midfielder," he added. "To come on for him in his testimonial as a young player was a dream come true."

The extent of Pogba's hamstring injury is still being determined, but if United want to carry on their hot start to the season, they need their enigmatic Frenchman back as soon as possible.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms