The Denver Broncos pulled off the shock of the weekend in their Week Two game against the Dallas Cowboys, as they won over the NFC East side to move to a 2-0 record.

The Broncos won the game 42-17 against the Cowboys, with Trevor Siemian completing 22 of his 32 passing attempts for 231 yards and four touchdowns, and an interception. CJ Anderson helped keep the offense moving by rushing for 118 yards on 25 carries as well as scoring a touchdown both on the ground and in the air.

Denver's defense arguably put on the best show of the night, as they managed to apply the pressure on Dallas' offense, sacking Dak Prescott twice, as well as intercepting him twice, returning one late in the game for a touchdown.

The Broncos defense was also able to get the better of the Cowboys' key player, Ezekiel Elliott. They managed to hold the running back to just eight yards and zero touchdowns off nine carries for the entire game, with his longest run being just five yards.

This game even had an hour-long weather delay because of storms in the Denver area, and both teams kept themselves loose during the break in different ways. Denver's way was certainly rather unusual, but ultimately, it paid off.

According to Lindsay Jones of USA Today: "Von Miller said Broncos ate PB+J sandwiches and cranked the music during the weather delay. Cowboys talked scheme. One team loose, one team not."

The Cowboys approach makes sense, as they were getting destroyed in this game as early as the first quarter when the weather delay occurred.

As does the Broncos way, as they knew what they were doing on the field was working. They just needed to stay loose and relaxed and this was just their way of doing it, even if it does seem a little bit unusual.

What this shows is this Broncos team has bounced back from a disappointing 2016 season which saw them finish 9-7. They're now acting like the team which won the Super Bowl under the leadership of Peyton Manning and their awesome defense, and it is certainly showing on the field so far as well.

