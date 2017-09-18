If you were a huge World Championship Wrestling (WCW) fan back in the days of the Monday Night Wars, you may have some mixed feelings about the WWE's most recent pay-per-view (PPV) move.

Per a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE officials have been discussing the possibility of bringing back old WCW PPV names such as Fall Brawl, Halloween Havoc, and Starrcade. As of today (Mon. September 18, 2017), it was officially confirmed that one former WCW PPV name had been adopted by the WWE, and it will officially go down in Greensboro, North Carolina. Former WCW PPV name 'Starrcade' will return under the WWE banner form the Greensboro Colosseum on Thanksgiving weekend (Sat. November 25, 2017) with two Steel Cage match main events officially confirmed.

WWE has already stacked the card by announcing four title fights set to take place at the event, with an appearance by North Carolina natives The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) confirmed as well. WWE sent out an official press release regarding the matter, indicating this won't be the first time we see the return of a WCW PPV name in the WWE:

"Starrcade returns to Greensboro this November

Starrcade is back, and for the first time in 30 years, it's coming home.

"On Saturday, Nov. 25, during Thanksgiving weekend, Starrcade returns when the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE descend on Greensboro, N.C., for a historic event at the Greensboro Coliseum.

"The premier event of the National Wrestling Alliance and, later, WCW, Starrcade got its start in Greensboro on Thanksgiving 1983 with a star-studded lineup that saw Ric Flair defeat Harley Race to win his second of 16 World Championships.

Starrcade remained in Greensboro through 1986 and was the stage on which legendary performers like Dusty Rhodes, The Four Horsemen, Magnum TA, The Rock 'n' Roll Express and many more etched their names into sports-entertainment history.

"As the calendar turned to the 1990s, a new generation of competitors emerged to take the Starrcade spotlight, like Sting, Vader and the nWo. The last edition of Starrcade under the WCW banner took place in December 2000.

"Now, fans in Greensboro will get the opportunity to be a part of history, as Starrcade returns with an absolutely stacked card featuring two Steel Cage Matches. Matches announced* for the return of Starrcade include:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women's Championship Steel Cage Match

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

"The Hardy Boyz are also confirmed to appear at Starrcade in their home state of North Carolina, as are WWE Hall of Famers and Starrcade legends Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and The Rock 'n' Roll Express!

"Tickets for Starrcade will be available starting Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster. Don't miss your chance to be a part of history as Starrcade returns!

"*Talent and matches listed and depicted above are subject to change."

