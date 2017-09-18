Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Vince McMahon angry.

Two major WWE stars possibly injured

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kevin Owens and AJ Styles are currently two of the most crucial pieces to SmackDown Live's programming at the moment, and one of them could possibly be working through a nasty injury.

Styles is one of the most successful professional wrestlers of his era, having competed all over the world for distinguished promotions such as Ring Of Honor (ROH), Global Force Wrestling (GFW) (formerly known as TNA or Impact Wrestling), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and now WWE. "The Phenomenal One" has reigned as a World Champion in each of those promotions, proving time and time again that he is arguably the greatest in-ring performer in the world today.

Owens also has a lengthy resume on the indie scene, having competed for promotions such as International Wrestling Syndicate (IWS), Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG), ROH, and of course WWE. Upon his arrival to WWE, Owens secured the NXT Championship before making his thunderous main roster debut by attacking John Cena.

Article continues below

Since then, "KO" has had an extremely successful career as a singles competitor having won the WWE Universal Title, the WWE Intercontinental Title twice, and the United States Championship three times. He is currently in the midst of a feud with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, as the pair will meet inside Hell In A Cell at next month's similarly named pay-per-view (PPV).

Styles, on the other hand, currently reigns as WWE United States Champion and is currently locked into a feud with "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin. Despite this, Styles and Owens have been rekindling their old rivalry at Live Events in Hawaii and Osaka for the United States Title. Oddly enough, however, their matches have only been going for about six to seven minutes.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Broncos' hilarious unusual tactic to stay loose during weather delay vs Cowboys

Broncos' hilarious unusual tactic to stay loose during weather delay vs Cowboys

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

WWE made one big change to the Owens-McMahon headbutt segment at the last second

WWE made one big change to the Owens-McMahon headbutt segment at the last second

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

Per a report from Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, this could indicate a possible injury for either Styles or Owens (quotes via Ringside News):

"I don't know what's going on with AJ and Owens, but they worked really short matches - like 6 minutes or 7 minutes so something's up with one of them. It could be the headbutt for all I know."

What are your thoughts on the possibility that either Kevin Owens or AJ Styles have suffered an injury? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again