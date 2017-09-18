Kevin Owens and AJ Styles are currently two of the most crucial pieces to SmackDown Live's programming at the moment, and one of them could possibly be working through a nasty injury.

Styles is one of the most successful professional wrestlers of his era, having competed all over the world for distinguished promotions such as Ring Of Honor (ROH), Global Force Wrestling (GFW) (formerly known as TNA or Impact Wrestling), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and now WWE. "The Phenomenal One" has reigned as a World Champion in each of those promotions, proving time and time again that he is arguably the greatest in-ring performer in the world today.

Owens also has a lengthy resume on the indie scene, having competed for promotions such as International Wrestling Syndicate (IWS), Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG), ROH, and of course WWE. Upon his arrival to WWE, Owens secured the NXT Championship before making his thunderous main roster debut by attacking John Cena.

Since then, "KO" has had an extremely successful career as a singles competitor having won the WWE Universal Title, the WWE Intercontinental Title twice, and the United States Championship three times. He is currently in the midst of a feud with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, as the pair will meet inside Hell In A Cell at next month's similarly named pay-per-view (PPV).

Styles, on the other hand, currently reigns as WWE United States Champion and is currently locked into a feud with "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin. Despite this, Styles and Owens have been rekindling their old rivalry at Live Events in Hawaii and Osaka for the United States Title. Oddly enough, however, their matches have only been going for about six to seven minutes.

Per a report from Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, this could indicate a possible injury for either Styles or Owens (quotes via Ringside News):

"I don't know what's going on with AJ and Owens, but they worked really short matches - like 6 minutes or 7 minutes so something's up with one of them. It could be the headbutt for all I know."

What are your thoughts on the possibility that either Kevin Owens or AJ Styles have suffered an injury? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

