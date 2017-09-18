Ex-WWE Intercontinental Champ Ryback isn't the biggest fan of either CM Punk or John Cena, but that wouldn't make him stoop so low that he'd shoot on them inside the ring.

Recent controversy surrounding in-ring shooting has really taken off since Lucha Underground star Sexy Star attempted to break her opponent, Rosemary's, arm during their match by putting her in an armbar. Tons of WWE Superstars and professional wrestlers around the world took to social media to fire back at Sexy Star for her actions, with former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) President Eric Bischoff going as far as claiming that no professional wrestling promotion should ever give her work again.

"The Big Guy" took to his podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, to offer his thoughts on the subject. Ryback stated that Sexy Star must not be very good at mixed martial arts (MMA) if she wasn't able to break Rosemary's arm with the armbar.

He then moved on to discussing his beef with former WWE Champions CM Punk and John Cena and explained why he'd never do what Sexy Star did to them inside the ring, despite his personal feelings towards the two men (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I don't know if they have an issue. If there is, you typically wait to go to the back to take care of that if that's the case.

"That's like if you told me, again, this is just that, 'look, you've got to go out there and wrestle CM Punk or John Cena tomorrow.'

"Like, in my head, I'm not going out there and f--king… you can't, you just don't, as a wrestler, coming in and learning everything I did coming in, it's not even an option.

"You don't do that when you have another human being's life in your hands."

"You don't do that right then and there no matter what. You just don't because the whole thing with [pro] wrestling is trust when you're in there and that's the only thing wrestlers have with each other when they're in there no matter what because you're giving your body up in different positions at different times for the sake of the match."

