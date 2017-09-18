Robbie Savage's verdict on Kevin de Bruyne in 2015 now looks ridiculous

Kevin de Bruyne has started the 2016-17 campaign like a man possessed.

Manchester City owe a lot to the Belgian midfielder amidst their rampant form of late. The Citizens dismantled the 10-men of Liverpool 5-0, secured a 4-0 away win in the Champions League and stripped Watford of their unbeaten run by scoring six.

It’s quite the start to the season for club and player with De Bruyne accumulating four assists and a Man of the Match award amongst the flurry of goals.

The 26-year-old is the beating heart of City’s midfield and looks for all to be the heir to David Silva’s throne at the club. He has even been described by Pep Guardiola as one of the greatest players he’s ever seen.

Take a moment to consider this is a man who has played alongside Brazilian Ronaldo, coached the likes of Lionel Messi and pacified Cristiano Ronaldo.

You’ve got to feel sorry for Chelsea fans at this point. Jose Mourinho infamously let De Bruyne leave Stamford Bridge in 2014 having handed him just nine appearances to prove himself.

It took just two full seasons at Wolfsburg, though, for De Bruyne to make his comeback and to the tune of Manchester City’s transfer record. The rest, as they say, is history.

But not everybody was convinced when the 26-year-old embarked on his second crack at English football. We’re looking at you Robbie Savage.

In fact, the BBC pundit went as far as saying: “I wouldn’t pay to watch Kevin de Bruyne.”

It’s fair to say his comment looks somewhat ill-judged, hindsight considered. In Savage’s defence, De Bruyne didn’t exactly set the world alight at Chelsea but his judgment seems rather heavy-handed.

Thankfully, however, Savage has admitted to a U-turn on his conclusion. The video below shows his regretful reminiscing and new outlook:

While his colleague Glenn Hoddle be stating the obvious in saying he doesn’t compare to Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the Belgian did fizzle out last season and in quite spectacular style.

His performance in the first Manchester derby of 2016-17 was one of the finest individual showings of the whole campaign. However, the winter months saw his influence, as well as goals and assists, dwindle.

Nevertheless, Savage's latest comments show his U-turn concerning the Belgian is complete. Check out this incredibly contrasting piece of punditry below:

It looks like De Bruyne has won over even his harshest of critics and with performances to justify it. If Manchester City are to come anywhere near the Premier League title this season, they need their playmaker in chief on the pitch.

At the worst, though, he has a newfound fan in Savage.

