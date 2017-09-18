We saw the first signs of disaccord between Paris Saint-Germain’s lethal attack during their win over Lyon on Sunday.

It was reported by SFR Sport before the match that Neymar was growing increasingly frustrated at being PSG’s second choice penalty taker and that was proven true at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar kicked up a fuss when Edinson Cavani refused to relinquish penalty duties in the second half.

Article continues below

The fact that Cavani went on to miss the penalty suggests Neymar is unlikely to stop arguing his case.

Fans noticed that the Brazilian, who arrived in a £198 million deal in the summer, later unfollowed the Uruguayan on Instagram, something that has become a modern day example of two people being really, really annoyed with each other.

Article continues below

Watch: Neymar and Cavani clash

PSG boss Unai Emery told both players to sort out their issues after the French club attempt continued their 100 per cent start in Ligue 1.

"The penalties are to be struck by a few players, one is Cavani and the other is Neymar," Emery said, per Goal.

"It takes a gentleman's agreement on the ground to hit the penalties.

"If there is no agreement, I will decide. I do not want it to be a problem for us."

Let’s be honest, a club that sees itself as potential Champions League winners should be able to overcome such minor issues.

Neymar, Cavani and Kylian Mbappe have shown signs of rivalling Barcelona and Real Madrid’s attacking options and things had been going so well for the trio before last night.

Indeed, Neymar had looked exactly how you would expect a £198m player to look.

He’s scored five goals in six appearances and has provided five assists, too.

Neymar's worrying stat

But one stat suggests there’s still some work to do before he can be considered the world’s best player.

Per WhoScored, the 25-year-old has been dispossessed 23 times this season - more times than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

He’s an exceptionally good player but one who brings excitement and frustration in equal measure.

Neymar and PSG are yet to face a real test this season but we’ll see how Emery’s side compares among Europe’s best when they take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week.

Neymar can get away with giving the ball away so often in Ligue 1 PSG will be punished every time he does against the German champions.

Will Neymar win the Ballon d'Or? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms