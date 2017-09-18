In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

Zeke.

Here's how the Denver Broncos held Ezekiel Elliott to 8 rushing yards

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ezekiel Elliott's suspension being given a stay of execution by the legal system was supposed to be a blessing for the Dallas Cowboys. Last night, it looked like Zeke would've preferred to have been on vacation.

The Cowboys were humiliated by the Broncos at Mile High yesterday. They weren't beaten or handed a tough loss, they were humiliated. That is the only way to describe the beatdown that took place. 

The game ended 42-17, with the Cowboys lacking on pretty much every single phase of play, with Dak Prescott having the worst game of his short career to date, and the Dallas corners putting in a shocker of a performance. And then there was Elliott...who finished the game with 8 yards. Eight. 

Article continues below

When was the last time Ezekiel Elliott had less than 10 rushing yards in a game? Well, according to the man himself, it has never happened. Not once. From PeeWee, to high school, to Ohio State. No one has ever shut down Zeke like that.

So, how did the Broncos manage it? Well, it's very simple. They just picked apart what is actually a very simple game plan.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Broncos' hilarious unusual tactic to stay loose during weather delay vs Cowboys

Broncos' hilarious unusual tactic to stay loose during weather delay vs Cowboys

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

WWE made one big change to the Owens-McMahon headbutt segment at the last second

WWE made one big change to the Owens-McMahon headbutt segment at the last second

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

Earlier in the week, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph proclaimed that the Cowboys rushing attack isn't actually all that complicated. It's a straightforward system that is executed perfectly by the Cowboys by their incredible O-Line and phenom of a running back. 

So how did the Broncos overcome the perfect execution of the likes of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and co? Well, they made it impossible to execute.

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

The Broncos sold out completely to stop the run. They stacked the box at every possible occasion, putting hat on hat and still having defenders to spare in their effort to shut down Elliott. When you have Derek Wolfe, Von Miller, Domata Peko, Shaq Barrett, Brandon Marshall and more all committed to making sure you can't do your job - well, you're going to have a bad time. 

Elliott averages five yards per carry over his career. He managed that just once last night. Time and time again he was hit in the backfield. So much in fact, that the Cowboys gave up on the run and made Dak Prescott pass it a ton. That did not go well. 

Overpower the O-Line + trust your DB's to make plays = success. However, something tells me that many other times won't be able to rely on All-Pro corners winning one-on-one battles all night. Oh well. 

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Denver Broncos
NFL
Tony Romo
Peyton Manning

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again