Seth Rollins on how The Shield changed tag teams forever

The Shield was one of the most dominant factions in WWE history, and their dominance has arguably never been matched throughout the years, both past and present.

An extremely rare quality that The Shield possessed was that it was formed by three future World Champions in Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. Reigns is currently being groomed to be the next face of the WWE, as he is currently locked into a feud with current company figurehead John Cena.

Rollins and Ambrose both went on to have World Championship runs with the WWE Championship, and have since reunited to team up against the likes of Sheamus and Cesaro on Monday Night RAW to become the brand's Tag Team Champions.

With the small Shield reunion taking place between Ambrose and Rollins, many WWE fans are wondering if and when Reigns will get back into the mix to fully reunite the faction. Reigns is a little busy at the moment with Cena, and is also expected to go on to WrestleMania 34 to dethrone Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Rollins recently did an interview with the Dakota Student to talk about his current reunion with Ambrose, and his current focus on retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles with "The Lunatic Fringe" (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Obviously right now I'm focusing on being the Raw Tag Team Champion," he said. "You know, a Shield reunion – who knows?

"I never thought Ambrose and I would be back together doing this, so if we got Roman on board, that'd be great, but we got a lot of stuff to deal with on our own. We got Cesaro and Sheamus breathing down our necks."

"The Architect" then moved on to discuss the legacy of The Shield and how they impacted the WWE's tag team division forever, claiming he and his Shield brethren revolutionized the way fans thought a tag team could work:

"We kind of (…) revolutionized the way people thought of what a team could be to the point where, obviously when we broke up, it was a huge deal," Rollins said.

What are your thoughts on Rollins' comments regarding how The Shield changed the WWE's tag team division forever? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

