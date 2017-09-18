There’s been no shortage of world-class strikers in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Alan Shearer stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of a raw goal tally, boasting a seemingly unassailable total of 260. Meanwhile, the likes of Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo delivered screamers in abundance.

Then there’s forwards such as Andy Cole and Ruud van Nistelrooy who turned goal-mouth poaching into something of an art form.

Article continues below

There’s no clear way to judge who the greatest of them all really is but goal-to-minute ratios are about as close as you can get. It is, after all, the way to assess just how often the finest strikers found the net.

In recent years, Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero has been the man leading the way. He has since emerged as the top scoring non-European in Premier League history, in fact.

Article continues below

That was until Kelechi Iheanacho arrived on the scene.

The Nigerian was blooded by Manuel Pellegrini in his final season at the Etihad Stadium and enjoyed instant success. He provided an impressive 14 goals before his game time was abruptly restricted by Pep Guardiola.

Nevertheless, he was able to usurp Aguero in the record books having met the criteria of 10 league goals. He has since moved to Leicester City over the summer in a £25 million deal.

His failure to open his account with the Foxes has exposed him up to rival strikers in the league, though. Aguero’s hat-trick saw him overcome Iheanacho in the rankings but both remain shy of top spot.

In fact, there’s a new number one and he plays for Manchester City, also.

Gabriel Jesus has started the season in style and, having now scored over 10 goals, is enjoying the view from the top.

With 11 league goals in 15 outings, he averages a goal ever 88.82 minutes in the Premier League. It gives him daylight in the lead too with Aguero left wanting with a record of 108.44 minutes.

Check out the top 10 below:

10. Robin van Persie – 139.69

9. Luis Suarez – 138.8

8. Javier Hernandez – 134.03

7. Ruud van Nistelrooy – 128.19

6. Adam le Fondre – 124.33

5. Thierry Henry – 121.79

4. Harry Kane – 119.53

3. Kelechi Iheanacho – 113.92

2. Sergio Aguero – 108.44

1. Gabriel Jesus – 88.82

Just in case you were wondering why Manchester City have scored so many goals recently, look above for a pretty good indication. Guardiola has quite the strike partnership at his disposal.

Who do you think is the greatest striker in Premier League history? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms