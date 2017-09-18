This past weekend saw one of the biggest fights in boxing history take place, as Mexican mega-star Canelo Alvarez went one-on-one with undefeated knockout artist Gennady Golovkin.

While early on in the fight the bout seemed to be pretty back-and-forth, Golovkin clearly took a ton more rounds than Alvarez did as the fight progressed, however, the judges delivered an extremely controversial decision. One judge rightfully scored the fight in a lopsided decision in favor of Golovkin, the other a shocking lopsided win for Alvarez, and the third and final judge declared the fight a draw. The official result of the fight resulted in a Majority Draw, meaning the pair will most likely rematch in the near future.

This all goes down in the aftermath of the biggest combat sporting event of all time, as UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his professional boxing debut.

Although the Irishman was finished in the 10th round after fatiguing late in the fight, he still impressed many boxing fans and left the door open for a possible return to the ring.

Many speculated that McGregor could even go as far as fighting the winner of Canelo vs. GGG, but UFC commentator Joe Rogan advises against such a move.

During a Fight Companion episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan explained why McGregor shouldn't take on such monstrous punchers such as Canelo or GGG (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I don’t think [Conor is done boxing]. Look, he went the very first fight against the greatest ever and he didn’t look too bad. If there’s a legit, big fight - say if Canelo Alvarez steps up and says that he wants to fight Conor McGregor, [Conor] might do it.

"It wouldn’t be a smart move. The difference between Canelo and Floyd - Floyd was just a brilliant boxer. Canelo is a murderous puncher and he’ll fuck you up. He’ll hurt you.

"[Golvokin] is not a good fight for him either. Neither Canelo nor Golvkin is a good fight for him. They’re terrible fights for him. Those guys are different.”

What are your thoughts on Rogan's comments regarding why McGregor shouldn't fight someone in boxing the calibre of Golovkin or Alvarez? Do you think the Irishman should test himself against that high a calibre of opponent in boxing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

