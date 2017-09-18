Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

McGregor/GGG/Alvarez.

Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor boxing Canelo Alvarez or GGG

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This past weekend saw one of the biggest fights in boxing history take place, as Mexican mega-star Canelo Alvarez went one-on-one with undefeated knockout artist Gennady Golovkin. 

While early on in the fight the bout seemed to be pretty back-and-forth, Golovkin clearly took a ton more rounds than Alvarez did as the fight progressed, however, the judges delivered an extremely controversial decision. One judge rightfully scored the fight in a lopsided decision in favor of Golovkin, the other a shocking lopsided win for Alvarez, and the third and final judge declared the fight a draw. The official result of the fight resulted in a Majority Draw, meaning the pair will most likely rematch in the near future.

This all goes down in the aftermath of the biggest combat sporting event of all time, as UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his professional boxing debut.

Article continues below

Although the Irishman was finished in the 10th round after fatiguing late in the fight, he still impressed many boxing fans and left the door open for a possible return to the ring.

Many speculated that McGregor could even go as far as fighting the winner of Canelo vs. GGG, but UFC commentator Joe Rogan advises against such a move.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Broncos' hilarious unusual tactic to stay loose during weather delay vs Cowboys

Broncos' hilarious unusual tactic to stay loose during weather delay vs Cowboys

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

WWE made one big change to the Owens-McMahon headbutt segment at the last second

WWE made one big change to the Owens-McMahon headbutt segment at the last second

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

During a Fight Companion episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan explained why McGregor shouldn't take on such monstrous punchers such as Canelo or GGG (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I don’t think [Conor is done boxing]. Look, he went the very first fight against the greatest ever and he didn’t look too bad. If there’s a legit, big fight - say if Canelo Alvarez steps up and says that he wants to fight Conor McGregor, [Conor] might do it.

"It wouldn’t be a smart move. The difference between Canelo and Floyd - Floyd was just a brilliant boxer. Canelo is a murderous puncher and he’ll fuck you up. He’ll hurt you.

"[Golvokin] is not a good fight for him either. Neither Canelo nor Golvkin is a good fight for him. They’re terrible fights for him. Those guys are different.”

What are your thoughts on Rogan's comments regarding why McGregor shouldn't fight someone in boxing the calibre of Golovkin or Alvarez? Do you think the Irishman should test himself against that high a calibre of opponent in boxing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Andre Ward

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

What Edinson Cavani did straight after PSG 2-0 Lyon shows Neymar did get to him

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again