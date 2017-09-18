Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo could be on his way back to the Octagon, and his opponent is rumored to be none other than Ricardo Lamas, who "Scarface" defeated a few years back in a successful 145-pound title defense.

Jose Aldo is one of the most dominant mixed martial artists of all time, starting out his fighting career with a record of 7-0 before suffering the first loss of his career via submission in 2005. He then embarked on a ridiculous 18-fight win streak over nearly a decade, downing some of the biggest names at featherweight such as Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, Ricardo Lamas, Chan Sung Jung, Kenny Florian, Urijah Faber, Cub Swanson, and so many more.

In December of 2015, however, Aldo was finally dethroned when he ran into a nasty left hand from Conor McGregor, who knocked him out in just 13 seconds of the first round of their fight. He bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Frankie Edgar to recapture featherweight gold, before losing once again via TKO to Max Holloway in his own backyard of Brazil.

After the loss Aldo was able to keep his head held high and expressed interest in continuing his fighting career, as well as his pursuit to becoming champion once again. Per a report from Combate, the groundwork is being laid out to have Aldo return to the Octagon against Ricardo Lamas, a rematch of their initial bout back in 2014.

The report suggests that the UFC is targeting a December return date for the Brazilian, instead of the MSG date in November that Aldo had been campaigning for before. This would indicate that the fight could take place at either UFC 218 or UFC 219.

Combate recently spoke to Aldo at a recent event to ask him about the rumored match, and although he wouldn't commit to a name, he did admit he had a fight lined up already:

“It’s not 100 percent because we haven’t signed the contract yet,” Aldo said. “(But) it’s certain and I’m waiting for the day to fight.”

Aldo's coach and manager Andre Pederneiras also commented on the potential match-up, saying they have yet to hear anything back from Lamas' side of things:

“I figured as much,” Pederneiras said. “Because I’m trying to follow up, and they’re not saying anything back. But Aldo wants to fight.

"And the last thing he heard from my mouth was that it could be Ricardo Lamas and it could be either Nov. 4 or December. So we’re waiting.”

What are your thoughts on the possibility of seeing Aldo take on Lamas in a rematch later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

