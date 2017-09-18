Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Formula 1

Hamilton and Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton has a savage response to Sebastian Vettel fan on Instagram

The Singapore Grand Prix couldn’t have panned out any better for Lewis Hamilton.

The British driver improved his lead over Sebastian Vettel at the top of the Drivers’ Standings to 28 points with victory at the Marina Bay street circuit.

And his place on top of the podium arrived in such unlikely circumstances, too.

Hamilton started fifth on the grid and, around a track that presents little opportunities to overtake, wasn’t expected to finish on the podium.

But the 32-year-old was gifted a miracle when Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen were involved in a severe crash at the start of the race.

Raikkonen and Verstappen couldn’t continue while Vettel was forced to retire moments later.

It paved the way for Hamilton to claim his seventh, and perhaps most pivotal, win of the season.

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

Hamilton: 'I needed a miracle'

The crash, plus wet weather, saw the arrival of three safety cars and Hamilton says the rain was the miracle he needed to come out on top.

"I needed a miracle," Hamilton said, per BBC Sport. “The rain was a miracle. I had no idea it would be such a positive outcome."

Hamilton responded to a Vettel fan on Instagram

It leaves the Mercedes driver in the perfect position to claim his four World Championship, a number that would see him tie Vettel’s total.

Both will be remembered among the finest drivers in history but Hamilton believes the distance between them is larger than many think.

During a stream on Instagram, Hamilton responded to a Vettel fan who said the German was the more accomplished driver by aiming a shot at his rival.

“One day you will see that that’s not the case,” Hamilton said. “If you haven’t, then maybe you need to go to Specsavers.”

Oof. That’ll surely give Vettel extra motivation ahead of the next race in Malaysia in October.

The Ferrari driver holds more titles than Hamilton but has 46 wins compared to the Brit’s 60.

So Hamilton’s claim will have more weight to it should he go on to win the Drivers’ Championship, although it’s impossible to forget just how dominant Vettel was between 2010 and 2013.

And the 32-year-old now needs no more motivation in his attempt to win a fifth title. 

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

Who will win the 2017 Drivers' Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

