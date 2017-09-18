Since he requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, there have been many reports trying to explain why Kyrie Irving wanted to leave.

Multiple sources claimed that the point guard's relationship with LeBron James broke down and it played a major role in his decision.

Irving attempted to pour cold water on those claims somewhat during his introductory press conference with the Boston Celtics by saying his move was motivated by a desire to 'maximise his potential'.

The 25-year-old has not really been pressed on the state of his relationship with LeBron during any of his interviews since he became a Celtic, but he wasn't let off the hook so easily by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Kyrie made an appearance on First Take on Monday and Smith wasted no time in addressing the issue that we are all desperate to know more about.

When asked if he spoke to LBJ about his trade request, Irving replied: "No. Why would I have to?"

When Stephen A. responded by saying that James may have taken it personally, the superstar simply said he didn't care.

He continued: "I don't think you owe anything to another person in terms of figuring out what you want to do with your life. It's not anything personal, I'm not here to tirade anybody or to go at any particular person or the organisation because I have nothing but love for Cleveland.

"I have nothing but love for the time I spent there. It's nothing about that. There comes a time where you mature as an individual, it's time to make that decision. and there is no looking back from that standpoint.

"There is no time to figure out how to save somebody's feelings when ultimately you have to be selfish in figuring out what you want to do."

The 25-year-old does little to downplay the role King James played in his decision which will still leave the topic open for discussion.

But the four-time All-Star continues to reiterate that he decided to leave Ohio to benefit his career and become the best player he can possibly be.

As yet, the King hasn't spoken publicly about his former teammate and is unlikely to do so until the Cavaliers convene for training camp where he will be obligated to speak to the press on media day.

The pair will come face to face for the opening game of the new season at Quicken Loans Arena in what promises to be an intriguing affair.