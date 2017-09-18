Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

UFC

Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey's coach on who he'd want her to fight next

Ronda Rousey's mixed martial arts (MMA) is still very much in question, with many assuming she has silently retired due to how her career has gone as of late.

"The Rowdy One" started off her fighting career undefeated with a record of 12-0, finishing all but one of her fights in the first round. She suffered her first professional MMA defeat against former boxing champ Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 193 back in November of 2015, eating a head-kick in the second round that rendered her unconscious, after eating a plethora of hard strikes throughout the first round and first half of the second.

After taking a year off from competition, she attempted to return to the Octagon and challenge Amanda Nunes for the UFC women's bantamweight title she once held in the main event of UFC 207 this past November.

Rousey was unable to answer Nunes' superior striking ability and ridiculous power, as she was made quick work of after being knocked out in just 48 seconds. She has since fallen back from the fight scene and is currently teasing a career in professional wrestling, leaving many to pretty much assume that her fighting days are behind her.

Her longtime coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, recently joined The MMA Hour to discuss her MMA career and revealed that there's only one fight he'd like to see her fight in if she does decide to return to the Octagon - and that's against UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“That’s the one,” Tarverdyan said. “I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know. We’ll live and we’ll see. If injuries weren't there and everything was where it was, we would take that fight and I’m telling you she’s too slow for us.

"And Ronda will beat her. Ronda needs a challenge that she really needs to be like this person is no good and I need to prove something to the whole world. That’s how Ronda works good.

“And she didn’t have that with Holly, she’s the one that pushed and wanted some aggressiveness before the weigh-ins. This one she has it. She said she cheated before, she’s hurt women and she wants to come and beat her.

UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

“That’s why if she wants to make a comeback and get one fight, I think she will do the best she’s ever done and I think she’ll be victorious,” Tarverdyan said.

“Because I know Ronda’s personality, because she’s happy right now and she has a good challenge in front of her that she focuses on. I think whatever she wants to do right now, she can do. It’s in her mind.

“It’s gonna be her decision, if she fights,” Tarverdyan said. “One more, I don’t know. I’ve spoken to her. I don’t know if she’ll do it. One more fight, maybe.

"If she really can. If her body does give her one more fight and she really wants to mentally, she might. It’s 50-50 right now I would say.”

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

What are your thoughts on Rousey's coach saying he'd like to see her fight Cyborg if she does decide to return to the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Topics:
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
UFC
Dana White
Nate Diaz

