In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

.

Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader railroaded by rogue cameraman

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's not easy being a cheerleader. Low pay, long hours, and having to wear a whole lot of nothing in the winter months when the temperatures begin to drop.

Then there's the fact of how physically demanding it is. And now cheerleaders have a big new fear to worry about while they're trying to entertain tens of thousands of baying fans on Sundays all throughout America.

It's cameramen. No, not because of any upskirt shots or leering, it is simply cameramen not looking where they're going. A Chiefs dancer was on the unfortunate end of such an attack this weekend. Scroll down to see the video.

Article continues below

A cameraman accidentally knocked over the Kansas City cheerleader while running across the field during Sunday’s game at Arrowhead against the Eagles.

Thankfully for everyone, someone on Twitter posted a brief video of the incident, which has been retweeted thousands of times. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Broncos' hilarious unusual tactic to stay loose during weather delay vs Cowboys

Broncos' hilarious unusual tactic to stay loose during weather delay vs Cowboys

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

WWE may have scrapped huge WrestleMania storyline for Triple H [TDS]

WWE may have scrapped huge WrestleMania storyline for Triple H [TDS]

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

Here is the incident, in all its glory:

What could the cameraman possibly have been filming during that timeout which was so captivating that he didn't notice the herd of cheerleaders in front of him? 

Someone needs to immediately head to SpecSavers. After learning a thing or two about manners that is. 

The Chiefs did come away from the game with a win, so that must've cushioned the blow. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Superbowl
Peyton Manning
Tom Brady
Kansas City Chiefs

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

Martin Odegaard’s latest performance for Heerenveen shows where his career is at

Martin Odegaard’s latest performance for Heerenveen shows where his career is at

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again