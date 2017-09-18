It's not easy being a cheerleader. Low pay, long hours, and having to wear a whole lot of nothing in the winter months when the temperatures begin to drop.

Then there's the fact of how physically demanding it is. And now cheerleaders have a big new fear to worry about while they're trying to entertain tens of thousands of baying fans on Sundays all throughout America.

It's cameramen. No, not because of any upskirt shots or leering, it is simply cameramen not looking where they're going. A Chiefs dancer was on the unfortunate end of such an attack this weekend. Scroll down to see the video.

Article continues below

A cameraman accidentally knocked over the Kansas City cheerleader while running across the field during Sunday’s game at Arrowhead against the Eagles.

Thankfully for everyone, someone on Twitter posted a brief video of the incident, which has been retweeted thousands of times.

Article continues below

Here is the incident, in all its glory:

What could the cameraman possibly have been filming during that timeout which was so captivating that he didn't notice the herd of cheerleaders in front of him?

Someone needs to immediately head to SpecSavers. After learning a thing or two about manners that is.

The Chiefs did come away from the game with a win, so that must've cushioned the blow.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms