Throughout his NBA career, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has always been very clear about the love he has for his hometown of Oakland.

The point guard was born and raised in the Bay Area and has strong ties to the region where he spent much of his life growing up.

One way he's displayed his affection for Oakland is via a tattoo he has across his chest of an iconic Jack London Oak that resides in the city.

Awkwardly for the 26-year-old, that same oak is a prominent feature of the Golden State Warriors' new jersey.

The NBA's new uniform provider Nike rolled out 'statement' jerseys for every team over the weekend and it quickly occurred to many that the main part of the Dubs' new threads looked familiar.

It was quickly tweeted out by ESPN's NBA account which said: "Damian Lillard has the same tree tattoo as the logo on the Warriors' new alternate jerseys."

Dame himself responded by saying: "This is pretty bad."

Of course, there is nothing much to be drawn from it and Lillard was clearly annoyed that any insinuations were being made as such.

'Dame Dolla' has had the tattoo for years and it's just a harmless coincidence, but an opportunity couldn't be missed to read too much into it.

Anybody who's aware of Portland's Twitter account should know that they weren't going to stay silent on the matter and decided to weigh in by backing their star player.

In true Trail Blazers Twitter fashion, they did it with their trolling hat on and, as always, didn't disappoint as they aimed a subtle dig at the Warriors.

"@Dame_Lillard is more Oakland than a team that's moving to SF," they posted.

They are, of course, referring to Golden State's expected move to San Francisco, where they will reside when their new arena opens in time for the 2019-2020 season.

The reigning champions have a strong connection with their local fan base. The decision to leave Oakland has already been met with discontent and they may struggle to recreate the incredible atmosphere the home fans generate at Oracle Arena.

But at least the Warriors will be glad to know that Lillard approves of the design on their new Nike jersey.

When asked by a user what he thought of the new jersey, he replied: "Better than the bridge ..."

The big winner is the city of Oakland, as it will be well represented in more ways than one.