Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

WWE .

WWE Starrcade could see shock return of former superstar

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE announced some big news today as they revealed later this year they would be bringing back an event from the past called Starrcade.

During the days of WCW, Starrcade was a huge event, the premier event of the Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP), National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), and, later, WCW, essentially their version of WWE's iconic WrestleMania. The buildup to each Starrcade featured the largest feuds of the promotion, and it was where the likes of Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Sting, and Goldberg made their name.

The first ever Starrcade back on November 24, 1983, was held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and WWE will be returning there later this year when they host their version of the event almost 34 years later on November 25. The card already looks exciting, but some people aren't happy.

Article continues below

Two of the people that aren't happy is former WWE superstar and current Ring of Honor World champion Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi. Cody's father, Dusty, was the head booker for JCP in the mid-80s and is credited with inventing Starrcade, and he also part of the main event of two Starrcades alongside Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody decided to call out Michael Hayes, WWE's producer, on Twitter about the issue, insinuating the company is only using the name to sell tickets during Thanksgiving weekend. He also pointed out they didn’t even book his half-brother, Dustin “Goldust” Runnels, on the show their father helped create.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

WWE may have scrapped huge WrestleMania storyline for Triple H [TDS]

WWE may have scrapped huge WrestleMania storyline for Triple H [TDS]

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

He said: "If you're afraid an event won't sell cuz' the holiday and want one of my Dad's events...at least book Goldy.."

Hayes replied to Cody's comment, and requested for him to appear at the event for a tag team match alongside his brother. As of writing, Cody is yet to respond, but this is teasing the possibility of a shock return of The American Nightmare to the WWE. 

Brandi went a different route and decided to not name names, but she still called out WWE for not booking the event while Dusty was alive, and also not crediting him upon their announcement today.

The card for the event looks exciting, and hopefully, WWE decides to show it on the WWE Network, but if Cody is added into the mix and makes his return to the company, it would become unmissable. The current card for the event is listed below:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match
Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Breezango vs Aiden English & Mike Kanellis w/ Maria Kanellis

The Hardy Boyz are also confirmed to appear at Starrcade in their home state of North Carolina, as are WWE Hall of Famers and Starrcade legends Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. We're keeping our fingers crossed Ric Flair shows up too, as well as Cody.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Seahawks' Paul Richardson picked up gruesome finger injury before catching game-winning TD

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Watch: Braun Strowman shocked everyone at a recent WWE Live Event

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

Dani Alves has now revealed why he didn’t give the free-kick to Edinson Cavani

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

What happens when you try to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18

Jose Mourinho is on the verge of breaking an incredible Sir Alex Ferguson record

Jose Mourinho is on the verge of breaking an incredible Sir Alex Ferguson record

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again