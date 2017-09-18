WWE announced some big news today as they revealed later this year they would be bringing back an event from the past called Starrcade.

During the days of WCW, Starrcade was a huge event, the premier event of the Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP), National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), and, later, WCW, essentially their version of WWE's iconic WrestleMania. The buildup to each Starrcade featured the largest feuds of the promotion, and it was where the likes of Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Sting, and Goldberg made their name.

The first ever Starrcade back on November 24, 1983, was held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and WWE will be returning there later this year when they host their version of the event almost 34 years later on November 25. The card already looks exciting, but some people aren't happy.

Two of the people that aren't happy is former WWE superstar and current Ring of Honor World champion Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi. Cody's father, Dusty, was the head booker for JCP in the mid-80s and is credited with inventing Starrcade, and he also part of the main event of two Starrcades alongside Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody decided to call out Michael Hayes, WWE's producer, on Twitter about the issue, insinuating the company is only using the name to sell tickets during Thanksgiving weekend. He also pointed out they didn’t even book his half-brother, Dustin “Goldust” Runnels, on the show their father helped create.

He said: "If you're afraid an event won't sell cuz' the holiday and want one of my Dad's events...at least book Goldy.."

Hayes replied to Cody's comment, and requested for him to appear at the event for a tag team match alongside his brother. As of writing, Cody is yet to respond, but this is teasing the possibility of a shock return of The American Nightmare to the WWE.

Brandi went a different route and decided to not name names, but she still called out WWE for not booking the event while Dusty was alive, and also not crediting him upon their announcement today.

The card for the event looks exciting, and hopefully, WWE decides to show it on the WWE Network, but if Cody is added into the mix and makes his return to the company, it would become unmissable. The current card for the event is listed below:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Breezango vs Aiden English & Mike Kanellis w/ Maria Kanellis

The Hardy Boyz are also confirmed to appear at Starrcade in their home state of North Carolina, as are WWE Hall of Famers and Starrcade legends Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. We're keeping our fingers crossed Ric Flair shows up too, as well as Cody.

