No Mercy takes place this Sunday and it will be the first chance the superstars of RAW have had to impress since Summer Slam.

The event will be the host of two enormous main events as Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will go one on one for the Universal Championship and John Cena will battle Roman Reigns.

A big addition

Away from the main events however, the battle for the RAW Women's title has taken a unique twist as an additional name has been added to the contest.

A very last minute announcement, the fatal 4-way match will now be a fatal 5-way as the returning Bayley has been added to the match.

Sunday's match will now see Bayley, Nia Jax, Emma and Sasha Banks challenge bliss for her title.

Bayley made her first appearance since before Summer Slam and the former RAW Women's Champion made quite the impact.

Coming to confront the woman who initially put her on the shelf, Bayley was part of the trio who took down Nia Jax on RAW.

It took the combined efforts of Bayley, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss to take the most dominant woman on the roster off of her feet.

That level of team work likely won't be seen on Sunday when it is every woman for herself and the title is on the line.

Bayley was set to challenge Bliss one on one at Summer Slam before she suffered her injury so her inclusion in the match adds another genuine contender for the belt to the contest.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday to see who will leave No Mercy as the Champion, but the return of Bayley is almost guaranteed to have a huge impact on the roster even after No Mercy.

A big night ahead

Sunday night will bring resolutions to many of RAW's biggest feuds as we will see Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose take on Cesaro and Sheamus for the RAW Tag Team titles.

Neville and The Miz will defend their respective titles while Finn Balor will also take on Bray Wyatt in a Summer Slam rematch.

All of the talk however surrounds the 'WrestleMania calibre' match between John Cena and Roman Reigns as the war of words finally comes to an end.

