WWE

Paige hasn't appeared in WWE for over a year.

Paige returns to the WWE Performance Centre

It has been over a year and there has been a lot of controversy since, but Paige could be nearing her WWE return.

The two time Divas Champion has been a constant question for fans as she has been absent for an extended period of time.

A house to be reclaimed

Over the past year, Paige has undergone surgery on her neck after she suffered a very serious injury, causing her to walk away from WWE for longer than anyone would have hoped.

Given her real life relationship with former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio, many fans had speculated if she would ever return to the company.

Those fears may now be put to rest as the youngest woman ever to win the title is seemingly on her road to a WWE return.

Paige shared the following Instagram post as she announced to the world that she is working towards her return.

Showing her return to the Performance Centre, Paige has sent a big message that not only does she intend on returning, but that it may be closer than people think.

WWE responded to the rumours shortly after she shared the post in which they confirmed that she is working towards her return.

They didn't however confirm where she would find her home upon her return.

Prior to her return, the WWE had not split the rosters and as Paige went undrafted, she could establish her house on either RAW or Smackdown Live.

It is worth noting that she is listed as a member of the RAW brand on her profile page on the WWE website, however that can always be changed.

With the debut of Asuka imminent on RAW, Paige arriving on Monday nights could bring about some very interesting match ups.

A big addition

Paige's return will be huge for which ever show she signs with and either brand would offer up some very interesting matches.

While Smackdown could put her up against Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Natalya, arguably the biggest matches would come from RAW.

Asuka, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and the returning Bayley would all create some incredible matches for Paige.

