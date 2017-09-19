No Mercy takes place this Sunday and the match card was completed on Monday night when a #1 contender for the intercontinental Championship was named on RAW.

Every RAW title will be on the line on Sunday night and the Miz learnt his fate for No mercy on RAW.

Long awaited title match

The fate of the intercontinental title was decided in a six pack challenge which main evented RAW in which six superstars fought for the right to face the Miz.

Elias, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Jason Jordan all went head to head to earn a title chance.

The match began as a fatal 4-way but after a very intense exchange of words between Miz and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle led to Jordan wanting the Miztourage to join.

The match was the main event on RAW and was certainly worthy of that spot as the six superstars put it all on the line.

It was Jordan who would emerge victorious though as he would overcome the odds to earn his spot in the No Mercy match card.

Jordan and Miz have been clashing for several weeks now and the long awaited title match between the two will finally take place.

While the title wasn't defended at Summer Slam, No Mercy will see the Miz put it on the line against Jordan.

Jordan will provide an interesting challenge for Miz and it is certainly hard to predict who will emerge victorious when the two clash on Sunday night.

The match may not have the longest rivalry built around it, but the feud between Miz and Jordan could be set to last for the next couple of months.

The dream matches

No Mercy is set to be a big event with WWE having chosen the show to house some of the biggest matches which have been rumoured for several months.

The Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar was rumoured to be taking place earlier this year.

However an injury to Strowman delayed the plans meaning that Samoa Joe was named as the number one contender at Great Balls of Fire.

The biggest match of the night however will be the clash between Roman Reigns and John Cena - a match that had been tipped for next year's WrestleMania.

Going ahead at No Mercy instead, it is a very bold move from WWE to hold such a big match at what is typically not considered as one of the big four annual events.

