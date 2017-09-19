The current plans for Goldust in the WWE are for the most part unclear, but his appearance on RAW on Monday was certainly one to remember.

Following the disturbing scenes in the aftermath of his match with Bray Wyatt last week, he had another chance against the Eater of Worlds.

A change in personality

Following their match last week, Wyatt would begin to wipe his trademark face paint off and reveal the man underneath.

Still on his war against men with alter egos, Wyatt used Goldust last week to send a message to his No Mercy opponent Finn Balor.

Balor would make the save for Goldust last week but the events would spark a very interesting move from Goldust this week.

The bizarre would appear once again to take on Wyatt but as the man beneath the face paint.

Appearing as Dustin Rhodes, he came to the ring a less flamboyant manner than usual for his encounter with Wyatt.

Wrestling under the name he has used in the past, Rhodes was very sombre on his way to the ring and even pulled out another old trick of his as he delivered shattered dreams to Wyatt.

It would be more of the same though as Wyatt would once again emerge victorious over the non face paint wearing Goldust.

Following the match, there would be no altercation between the two, but Wyatt would receive a message from Balor on the screen.

Balor and Wyatt go one on one at No mercy this Sunday in a Summer Slam rematch and while their contest may not be the main event of the show, fans will be intrigued to see what the match could lead to.

A big night ahead

No Mercy on Sunday is headlined by a double main event with the "WrestleMania calibre" clash between Roman Reigns and John Cena being arguably the biggest match of the night.

The vicious war of words between the two has been one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW in recent weeks.

The Universal Championship clash between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will also headline the event as the two heavyweights finally clash in the one on one match that fans were hoping to see several months ago.

