Part of the reason why Neymar flourished at Barcelona was because he had a teammate in Lionel Messi who only ever wanted him to be happy.

We’ve seen in recent weeks just how much Neymar values individual glory; first in his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain, fuelled in part by a desire to win the Ballon d’Or, and then when he clashed with Edinson Cavani in Sunday’s win over Lyon.

While Messi was willing to hand Neymar a penalty when Barcelona beat Cordoba in 2015, Cavani wasn’t quite so generous.

Neymar received a firm no when he asked the Uruguayan to take a penalty against Lyon and was left to sulk about it.

It’s left PSG boss Unai Emery in the unenviable position of having to resolve a feud between two of his most important players.

The Spaniard wants Cavani and Neymar to share penalties and that could be the only way to settle a spat that Neymar never experienced at the Camp Nou.

And what happens when Kylian Mbappe starts growing in confidence and wants in on penalty duties?

Watch: Neymar and Cavani clash over the penalty

What happened in PSG's dressing room

Cavani was spotted making a swift exit from the Parc des Princes on Sunday, skipping the media, and more details about the aftermath of his dispute with Neymar have since come out.

According to French sports paper L’Equipe, PSG captain Thiago Silva had to intervene to prevent a physical confrontation between Cavani and Neymar in the dressing room at full-time.

It’s claimed they nearly came to blows after the Uruguay international told the £198 million man that he didn’t appreciate his attitude.

Pretty stunning, if true.

PSG have to sort this problem out

PSG already have a three point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and will probably cruise to the title regardless of how Cavani and Neymar feel about each other.

But they will be punished in the latter stages of the Champions League by a side more unified than PSG are.

It’s claimed that Neymar unfollowed Cavani on Instagram after Sunday’s incident. Try to imagine that happening between Messi and Luis Suarez.

It’s no wonder that Emery wants his two stars to sort out their differences and it’ll be interesting to observe how they interact with each other when PSG take on Montpellier on Saturday.

Anyone else want to see PSG win a penalty, just to see what happens?

