Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

All is not well at Paris Saint-Germain, it seems.

The French club believed that having three world-class strikers in the same starting XI could only be a good thing. But they’ve just realised they could have a serious problem on their hands.

Neymar - who became the world’s most expensive footballer after his €222 million move from Barcelona this summer - has caused the unrest.

During PSG’s 2-0 victory over Lyon on Sunday, the Brazilian wanted to stamp his authority over teammate Edinson Cavani.

First, when the home side were awarded a free-kick, Neymar, Cavani and Dani Alves argued over who would take it.

Alves picked up the ball and handed it over to Neymar, refusing to give in to Cavani’s demands.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

When Cavani - who scored 49 goals in 50 appearances for PSG last season - was preparing to take a second-half penalty, Neymar came over to persuade him to hand the ball over to him.

The Uruguayan refused but the distractions meant that he subsequently missed the penalty.

If you thought that their on-pitch squabbles were childish, wait until you hear what Neymar has since done.

What Neymar has done on social media

According to several reports from Spanish outlets, Neymar has unfollowed Cavani on both Instagram and Twitter since the victory over Lyon.

Sport and Mundo Deportivo claim that immediately after the full-time whistle, Neymar went on social media to show his displeasure by unfollowing his strike partner.

Neymar did post a picture with his other striker partner - Kylian Mbappe - but Cavani was nowhere to be seen.

How childish.

Cavani denies any issues

Despite Neymar’s social media activity, Cavani has denied that there are any problems between the two players.

"These things are created. I don't know why these stories are created. The truth is that these are normal things; things that happen in football," the Uruguay striker told Gol de Medianoche de Radio Universal.

"I learned of the story just now talking with my brother, about people saying that Cavani won't let anyone take penalties and that there's a problem with Neymar. The truth is that there's no problem.

"He [Neymar] has just arrived and like I said from the off we are keen for him to adapt in the best way possible. I think that's been proven because you can see he is adapting quickly."

You might want to check you Twitter and Instagram followers, Edinson.

