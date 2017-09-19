The Singapore Grand Prix is over for another year, and Lewis Hamilton has taken home the bacon.

The British driver took home the 25 points to put him a good position in the F1 leaderboards.

As per usual, the top three in yesterday’s race arrived for the press conference. With Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, and Valtteri Bottas all scooping points, it’s obvious that their was that smell of victory in the air.

Article continues below

However, something proved to rain on their parade.

Amidst the conference, it became clear that Daniel Riccardo had dropped a stinker on his rivals Hamilton and Bottas as they sat alongside, completely helpless.

Article continues below

Ricciardo ‘let loose’ towards the end of the press conference as the Finnish Media began their questioning of Mercedes ace and their home man Bottas.

Most people would go red faced or even hold it in, but not the Aussie.

The F1 driver, claiming the second spot in yesterday’s race, was seen to ask his company if he has their permission to fart away.

As the questions are put to Bottas, he simply can’t hold back.

The Finnish driver lost it, and responds to a question about the demands of competing in the Singapore Grand prix. In quite comical fashion, Bottas said it’s even more difficult to be sitting through the press conference with Ricciardo.

In the end of the day, it’s harmless fun. It got the fans laughing, it got the drivers smiling, and even Ricciardo held his head in pride as he poisoned the air of his competitors.

As the race this weekend left smiles all around from those in the conference, it will be October 1 which will be the next test for the men.

You can watch the clip from the press conference below.

Who will come out on top in Malaysia?

So the Grand Prix in Singapore started in frantic fashion with a three-car collision, and it ended with Ricciardo proving too much to handle for Bottas.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms