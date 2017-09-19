Edinson Cavani has revealed the truth about his relationship with Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery is keen to ensure Edinson Cavani and Neymar’s rift proves nothing more than a minor distraction.

The PSG pair squabbled over penalty duty during the 2-0 win over Lyon on Sunday in a match which appeared to affect Cavani.

The Uruguayan, who missed his penalty and watched as Dani Alves took Neymar’s side when they argued over a free-kick, was changed and out of PSG’s stadium 20 minutes after the full-time whistle, clearly unwilling to take part in any debrief or speak to the media.

And Emery doesn’t want to see a repeat of Sunday in future, insisting he doesn’t want it to become a “problem” for PSG.

"The penalties are to be struck by a few players, one is Cavani and the other is Neymar," Emery said, per Goal.

Watch: Neymar and Cavani argue over penalty and free-kick

Emery added: "It takes a gentleman's agreement on the ground to hit the penalties.

"Afterwards, we will arrange internally for the penalties that are coming in, because I think both are able to score them, and I want the two to alternate in this exercise.

"If there is no agreement, I will decide. I do not want it to be a problem for us."

Cavani has spoken about Neymar feud

There are many mouths to feed at the Parc des Princes, with Kylian Mbappe also joining in the summer, but Cavani has insisted that there is no problem between himself and Neymar.

“These things are created,” the 30-year-old told Gol de Medianoche de Radio Universal, per Sport. “I don't know why these stories are created.

“The truth is that these are normal things; things that happen in football.

"I learned of the story just now talking with my brother, about people saying that Cavani won't let anyone take penalties and that there's a problem with Neymar. The truth is that there's no problem.

"He [Neymar] has just arrived and like I said from the off we are keen for him to adapt in the best way possible. I think that's been proven because you can see he is adapting quickly."

Part of the reason why Neymar left Barcelona for PSG was to boost his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or but it’s clear that Cavani is also targeting individual success.

And that leaves the Brazilian in an unfamiliar position given how considerate Lionel Messi was towards him at the Camp Nou.

