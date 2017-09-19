Formula 1 has always had its fair share of thrills and spills and will always continue to.

A sport of such high risk and fine margins will always mean drivers will push their cars to the very limit.

When it works, glory and success are the result. However, when it doesn't go as planned, the results can be devastating.

Article continues below

The latter can be said for at least three drivers during F1 Grand Prix in Singapore. British driver Lewis Hamilton fought his way through the field to win the race despite starting fifth on the grid.

Before this, however, the Grand Prix saw the latest in a long line of start line crashes that in one fell swoop, took out Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen.

Article continues below

Observing pundits tried to unpick the crash in an attempt to find the cause of it, while FIA stewards did the same.

In the end the FIA did not lay the blame one driver in particular, but Verstappen was certain Vettel's dogged fight to keep his lead after making a sluggish start, casued the impact.

Vettel had no answer to this and was unable to explain his role in the incident.

Many had their say, eager to give their opinions on a crash that had a significant bearing on the race.

One driver in particular was able to give a unique perspective on the shunt as he probably had one of the best views of it.

Lewis Hamilton told Autosport, that in his opinion, Sebastian Vettel probably did not see Vettel and Verstappen and was undoubtedly unsighted.

He explained: "Often - when you look at my last start at Monza - when you pull away, you can't actually see the guy who's in second place. They're generally in your blind spot if they get as good a start as you, and it's difficult to know where they are."

Hamilton then provided some context behind Vettel's subsequent actions in response, saying: "So your immediate thought is to cover your ground, get to the inside and cover and turn them down, so I assume that's what he [Vettel] did.

"When you do that, all of a sudden they appear in your mirror so you can understand where they are, or [if they are] in your peripheral view, but sometimes you do it and you realise you're ahead so you actually didn't need to.

"I don't [know] if Sebastian felt that way or not. I was only focused on trying to get away faster than Daniel [Ricciardo].

"I saw Kimi, so I was just keeping an eye on what's happening on my left side and if some drama was going to happen I was just going to have to go straight at Turn 1 and not get collected, which I was conscious of."

The crash, with only six races to go in the championship, could prove pivotal and Hamilton will no doubt be in high spirits as preparation for the next race gets underway.

With a 28-point lead and full of confidence, Hamilton will certainly fancy his chances of lifting yet another championship title.

Bring on the next race.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms