Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Neymar..

Barcelona explain what went wrong for them in Neymar to PSG saga this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You couldn’t exactly fault this summer’s transfer window for entertainment, that’s for sure.

A lot of thanks should be aimed in the direction of Neymar who instigated one of the most astonishing transfers in recent memory in seeking a Barcelona exit.

Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain just happened to be crazy enough to foot the Brazilian’s buy-out clause and make the move happen. With £198 million proving the final fee, the transfer world record wasn’t just broken but doubled.

Article continues below

Over a month on from the ink drying on the contract and Neymar is lapping up life at the Parc des Princes. The 25-year-old already has five goals and as many assists in six appearances.

It’s easy to forget just how messy his move was and it certainly wasn’t a simple process.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Ex-WWE star could make a shock return at Starrcade

Ex-WWE star could make a shock return at Starrcade

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

The very day that Neymar was confirmed as a PSG player, Barcelona and La Liga plotted a last-ditch intervention on grounds of UEFA Financial Fair Play. That’s not to mention agent fees, loyalty bonuses and training ground bust-ups.

So in many ways, fans and pundits were relieved when the saga finally came to a close. Barcelona certainly weren’t, however, with the confirmation sparking their late window scramble for the likes of Philippe Coutinho.

And unsurprisingly, Blaugrana put up an incredible fight to ensure they need not have bothered.

FBL-ESP-BRA-BARCELONA-PAULINHO

Josep Maria Bartomeu – Barcelona’s President – has been hammered with criticism in the early season as well as being subject to a number of petitions of no confidence. He also played a key role in the Neymar transfer.

The 54-year-old has even offered an insight into the saga and where exactly it went wrong for the Catalans. It seems the answer lies in Neymar’s honesty and it’s difference to high profile exits in the past.

Speaking to La2, Bartomeu lamented: "We believed them [Neymar and his advisors] too much.

"When a player wants to leave he must be honest, as Alexis [Sanchez], Pedro or Cesc [Fabregas] did. We will not hurt a player that is not happy."

If the Barça president is to be believed, Neymar would have made the situation far more amicable if he conceded his want-away ambitions. The air of ambiguity only seemed to blow proceedings out of proportion.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-NEYMAR

It’s fair to say the Sanchez, Pedro and Fabregas moves were far more straightforward, even if they weren’t as high profile.

Bartomeu’s painful reminiscing certainly won’t be aided by Ousmane Dembele’s recent injury with the heir to Neymar’s throne out for four months. So far, Neymar’s the one laughing.

Do you think Neymar was right to move to PSG this summer? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Emotional-Angry
Football

Trending Stories

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

Ex-WWE star could make a shock return at Starrcade

Ex-WWE star could make a shock return at Starrcade

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

Edinson Cavani has revealed the truth about his relationship with Neymar

Edinson Cavani has revealed the truth about his relationship with Neymar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again