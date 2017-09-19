One man that has always divided opinion at Old Trafford is Marouane Fellaini.

The big Belgian international is hardly in the mould of some of the famous players to don the Manchester United jersey down the years, but he's effective in his own way none the less.

Boss Jose Mourinho has always seemed to appreciate Fellaini's physical presence and with Paul Pogba on the shelf, it was the former Everton man he turned to for United's victory over his former club on Sunday.

It seemed like the 29-year-old might be heading to Turkey after Galatasary aggressively pursued him during the summer, but Mourinho chose to keep him.

However, now in the final year of his contract and approaching 30, a problem is brewing.

According to the Daily Mail, United have offered Fellaini a new deal but the Belgian international is yet to accept and it falls short of what he wants.

The Red Devils have a policy of offering one-year rolling contracts to any players over the age of 30 and Fellaini is looking for a little more security than that.

There's little doubt someone with Fellaini's skillset and pedigree could find himself at least a three-year deal around the continent, but he's hopeful United have a change of heart.

Mourinho spoke about Fellaini last week and said he believed his recent good form is down to a good relationship with himself.

"I always thought that he was a player with special qualities and players with special qualities are players with a place in your team or in your squad," said Mourinho .

"I knew he was a player with a lot to give, but I think the relation between the players and the managers are very important in their performance levels, confidence levels and self-esteem levels.

"I think we managers are guilty many times of good things the players do and we are also guilty of bad things, or players not performing as well as they could do. I think that's part of our careers and I think Marouane is performing very well because he feels I respect him as a player."

