Sunday's epic showdown in Las Vegas between middlewight king Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin and hard-hitting challenger Saul "Canelo" Alvarez certainly captured the imagination of the boxing world for a number of reasons.

First, it truly signified the return of the "superfight" where politics and the protection of perfect records are all swept aside in the pursuit of a true spectacle.

Second, it was almost a throwback, the return to a time where the best fighters faced each other in their primes, putting everything on the line. The fight itself was fascinating and the atmosphere in the T-Mobile Arena was electric.

Another reason the fight captured the imagination of fans was the style of both the fighters. Both Alvarez and Golovkin are aggressive hard-hitting warriors with high knockout rates.

Fighters who have been unfortunate enough to face them have spoken of their tremendous power and the bringing together of two fighters packing such heavy artillery meant the fight could not come quickly enough.

In the end, though, the fight ended in a controversial draw - the source of the controversy, a curious scorecard submitted by ringside judge Adalaide Byrd, who inexplicably gave Golovkin only two rounds from 12.

It was clear to the vast majority of observers that the fight was much, much closer than the scorecard suggested.

Mind boggling to say the least.

The result of the fight led to calls for a rematch and Golovkin/Alvarez 2 is a great possibility. The fight proved spectacular and there is little doubt that another showdown will be equally as good.

On social media, boxing fans had their own say on the fight with many making special mention of Golovkin's ability to absorb the best power punches Alverez dished out on the night. The Kazakh fighter has an uncanny ability to walk through punches other fighters would not.

This strength was highlighted in hilarious fashion by Twitter user Dale Ryles, who shared a video entitled "the difference between a paper chin and granite chin".

The video is split in two - on one side, there is footage showing Alvarez's knockout of Amir Khan, and on the other, Golovkin shrugging off the same punch thrown by Alvarez on Sunday night.

Watch the video below.

Response to the video was chuckle inducing to say the least, with one Twitter user Myles commenting: "Quality mate, im still convinced he's not human, never seen him rocked once, never been down in sparring or fights, 388 of them."

See some of the best Twitter reaction below.

There is no doubt that Golovkin's granite like chin has proved pivotal in his success so far.

Added to this, his tendency to stalk opponents and be the agressor makes home one of the most feared in the fight game and Alvarez will have his work cut out for him when the fighters face each other again.

Bring on the rematch.

