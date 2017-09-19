Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Neymar at Santos.

What happened when Neymar wasn't allowed to take a penalty for Santos in 2010

Arguing over who takes the free-kicks and penalties. It’s something you’d expect to see from players in Sunday League football - not from the world’s most expensive player in one of the top European clubs.

But that’s exactly what we saw last weekend.

Neymar - who has recently joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a world-record €222 million move - was at the centre of the controversy.

First, Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Dani Alves fought over the taking of a free-kick.

Alves grabbed the ball before giving it to compatriot Neymar - much to the annoyance of Cavani.

Then, in the second-half, Neymar tried taking the penalty from Cavani as he placed the ball on the spot. The Uruguayan wasn’t best pleased with Neymar’s request and subsequently missed the penalty.

Of course, Neymar is all too familiar with teammates handing him penalties.

Lionel Messi was often only too willing to hand him the ball whenever he wanted to take a spot-kick. But it doesn’t seem Cavani is quite as understanding.

But Neymar’s requests to take penalties dates back further than his Barca days.

When playing for Santos in September 2010, the Brazilian demanding that he should take a penalty during a match against Atlético Goianiense.

But manager Dorival Junior refused, insisting that regular penalty-taker Marcel took it.

As you can imagine, it didn’t go down too well with Neymar - as you can see in the video below.

Watch: Neymar not allowed to take penalty in for Santos

According to AS, Neymar and the manager then had an almighty bust-up with the striker being made to train alone and fined a third of his monthly salary. He was also left out of the next two matches against Guarani and Corinthians.

"For him it will be very good this rest. I make this conscious decision of the seriousness of the facts and I have a very calm conscience. I do not punish him for pleasure, I do it because it is necessary,” the manager said when asked about dropping Neymar.

But Neymar was an 18-year-old wonderkid and the Santos board took his side over the manager, Dorival. Therefore, just hours after the clash against Corinthians, they sacked him for the role he played in upsetting their star talent.

Incredible.

Maybe Unai Emery should be careful when dealing with the situation surrounding Neymar and Cavani - or else he could end up being sacked!

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar
Ligue 1
Football
Edinson Cavani
UEFA Champions League
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Paris Saint-Germain
La Liga

