Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jurgen Klopp reveals why Oxlade-Chamberlain has been benched since £35m Liverpool move

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain decided to join Liverpool for a £35 million fee, the move garnered a mixed response.

On the one hand, the Ox is clearly a very talented player and during the final third of last season, the England international really stepped his game up and had, arguably, the best run of form in his young career.

However, after joining Arsenal from Southampton as a teenager, much more was expected of the flying winger by now.

Article continues below

After suffering from injuries and finding himself in and out of the Arsenal XI, the Ox is yet to fulfill his vast potential.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has stated before that Oxlade-Chamberlain's lack of self-belief is a big reason why he is yet to truly flourish.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Big change made to No Mercy title match on RAW

Big change made to No Mercy title match on RAW

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

Now, he finds himself under the tutelage of famed man manager Jurgen Klopp, can his fortunes change?

"I think it would be strange for me to say it after two and half weeks when Arsene Wenger said this after working with him for six or seven years,’ said Klopp when asked about Wenger's thoughts on the Ox's self-belief.

"But a new start is very often a kind of relief. That's how it is. You are in a situation with your old club – and I don’t say this about Alex specifically – and you accept it and it is difficult to make the next step. I thought it made complete sense for Alex to change club and to come here."

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

The 24-year-old has found himself confined to the Liverpool bench thus far, but it is believed he will get his first start in the EFL Cup against Leicester.

Still, Klopp moved to explain his motivations behind benching his newest recruit.

"So far I can’t see that. He knew at least all the England players and a few others. He is a really nice lad so it is easy for him to settle into a new team. He knows the situation. He played all the games for Arsenal from the beginning and now he comes here and is on the bench.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

"It looks “Oh, not the best decision!” but it is a long-term thing. We want to use him and to prepare him also. It is all good from this side at the moment."

It seems just a matter of time for Oxlade-Chamberlain at Anfield and he can rest assured that Klopp has every faith in him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Fernando Torres
Football
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again