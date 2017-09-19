When Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain decided to join Liverpool for a £35 million fee, the move garnered a mixed response.

On the one hand, the Ox is clearly a very talented player and during the final third of last season, the England international really stepped his game up and had, arguably, the best run of form in his young career.

However, after joining Arsenal from Southampton as a teenager, much more was expected of the flying winger by now.

After suffering from injuries and finding himself in and out of the Arsenal XI, the Ox is yet to fulfill his vast potential.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has stated before that Oxlade-Chamberlain's lack of self-belief is a big reason why he is yet to truly flourish.

Now, he finds himself under the tutelage of famed man manager Jurgen Klopp, can his fortunes change?

"I think it would be strange for me to say it after two and half weeks when Arsene Wenger said this after working with him for six or seven years,’ said Klopp when asked about Wenger's thoughts on the Ox's self-belief.

"But a new start is very often a kind of relief. That's how it is. You are in a situation with your old club – and I don’t say this about Alex specifically – and you accept it and it is difficult to make the next step. I thought it made complete sense for Alex to change club and to come here."

The 24-year-old has found himself confined to the Liverpool bench thus far, but it is believed he will get his first start in the EFL Cup against Leicester.

Still, Klopp moved to explain his motivations behind benching his newest recruit.

"So far I can’t see that. He knew at least all the England players and a few others. He is a really nice lad so it is easy for him to settle into a new team. He knows the situation. He played all the games for Arsenal from the beginning and now he comes here and is on the bench.

"It looks “Oh, not the best decision!” but it is a long-term thing. We want to use him and to prepare him also. It is all good from this side at the moment."

It seems just a matter of time for Oxlade-Chamberlain at Anfield and he can rest assured that Klopp has every faith in him.

