Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

-.

Mario Balotelli reacts to the Neymar/Cavani spat on Instagram in a way that only he could

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It has been the story in the headlines over the past few days, with Paris Saint-Germain stars Edinson Cavani and summer signing Neymar engaged in a little bit of a feud.

The South American forwards had a publicised disputed on the pitch against Lyon over who would be on free-kick and penalty duties.

The first incident saw Neymar win favour, with his Brazilian colleague Dani Alves handing him the ball to take a free-kick just outside the area, shunning Cavani in the process.

Article continues below

But, the Uruguayan goal getter would get his revenge a bit later when the Parisian's were awarded a penalty after Kylian Mbappe was fouled in the box.

Cavani was the undisputed penalty taker last season, but Neymar wanted it and he challenged his teammate for the responsibility.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Big change made to No Mercy title match on RAW

Big change made to No Mercy title match on RAW

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

He was sent packing and controversially, the former Palermo and Napoli man saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Reports have now suggested that the row between them continued into the dressing room with Cavani seen departing the Parc des Princes pretty hastily after the hard-fought 2-0 victory.

All the details are still unknown and the footballing world is still reacting to the quite bizarre incident.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PARIS-LYON

One man who has reacted brilliantly is the infamous Mario Balotelli, who took to his Instagram story to give his view on the matter.

BALOTELLI REACTS

Clearly, he thinks Cavani takes precedence at the club, having been a prolific goal scorer since his move from Naples in 2013.

Neymar may be the most expensive footballer of all time at €222m, but stripping a man who scored 49 goals last season of his favourite duty is not on.

Nevertheless, the Uruguayan has moved to say that he has no issue with his colleague, telling Gol de Medianoche de Radio Universal, per Goal: "These things are created. I don't know why these stories are created. The truth is that these are normal things; things that happen in football.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PARIS-LYON

"I learned of the story just now talking with my brother, about people saying that Cavani won't let anyone take penalties and that there's a problem with Neymar. The truth is that there's no problem.

"He [Neymar] has just arrived and like I said from the off we are keen for him to adapt in the best way possible. I think that's been proven because you can see he is adapting quickly."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mario Balotelli
Football
Edinson Cavani

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again