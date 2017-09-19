It has been the story in the headlines over the past few days, with Paris Saint-Germain stars Edinson Cavani and summer signing Neymar engaged in a little bit of a feud.

The South American forwards had a publicised disputed on the pitch against Lyon over who would be on free-kick and penalty duties.

The first incident saw Neymar win favour, with his Brazilian colleague Dani Alves handing him the ball to take a free-kick just outside the area, shunning Cavani in the process.

But, the Uruguayan goal getter would get his revenge a bit later when the Parisian's were awarded a penalty after Kylian Mbappe was fouled in the box.

Cavani was the undisputed penalty taker last season, but Neymar wanted it and he challenged his teammate for the responsibility.

He was sent packing and controversially, the former Palermo and Napoli man saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Reports have now suggested that the row between them continued into the dressing room with Cavani seen departing the Parc des Princes pretty hastily after the hard-fought 2-0 victory.

All the details are still unknown and the footballing world is still reacting to the quite bizarre incident.

One man who has reacted brilliantly is the infamous Mario Balotelli, who took to his Instagram story to give his view on the matter.

BALOTELLI REACTS

Clearly, he thinks Cavani takes precedence at the club, having been a prolific goal scorer since his move from Naples in 2013.

Neymar may be the most expensive footballer of all time at €222m, but stripping a man who scored 49 goals last season of his favourite duty is not on.

Nevertheless, the Uruguayan has moved to say that he has no issue with his colleague, telling Gol de Medianoche de Radio Universal, per Goal: "These things are created. I don't know why these stories are created. The truth is that these are normal things; things that happen in football.

"I learned of the story just now talking with my brother, about people saying that Cavani won't let anyone take penalties and that there's a problem with Neymar. The truth is that there's no problem.

"He [Neymar] has just arrived and like I said from the off we are keen for him to adapt in the best way possible. I think that's been proven because you can see he is adapting quickly."

