Manchester United will get their defence of the EFL Cup underway tomorrow night with a home clash against Burton.

Last season's victory in the final over Southampton was an important milestone in Jose Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford but he is expected to rotate his squad for the third round clash.

Nevertheless, history would suggest underestimating Burton could be a costly mistake.

The Red Devils took on Nigel Clough's men just over a decade ago in the FA Cup.

And even though the Brewers were actually in the Conference at the time, they came away with an incredible 0-0 draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

Alex Ferguson was no stranger to rotating his team during the early rounds of a cup competition either but there were still plenty of recognisable names in the matchday squad on this occasion. Have a look below:

GK: Tim Howard

Howard is better known by Premier League supporters for his time at Everton but before then he was actually the Man Utd No.1 for a considerable period.

The American was prone to the occasional error, though, and therefore Fergie opted to replace him with Edwin van der Sar.

DF: Phil Bardsley

Bardsley was one of the young players given a chance to impress against Burton.

But he never nailed down a position at United and after a few loan spells away, the full-back moved to Sunderland on a permanent deal in 2008.

Still playing, the 32-year-old joined Burnley from Stoke in the summer.

DF: Wes Brown

Brown made over 350 appearances for United between 1996 and 2011.

Having been released by Blackburn in the summer, the 37-year-old has recently linked up with former Man Utd coach Rene Meulensteen at Indian club Kerala Blasters.

DF: Gerard Pique

It's hard to imagine the now Barcelona star ever turning out against a non-league side but trust us, it happened.

And the Spaniard almost gave away a penalty too, with Burton claiming a handball inside the box. Referee Howard Webb, however, judged Pique had been pushed.

DF: Mikael Silvestre

Silvestre spent just under a decade at Old Trafford but might be better remembered for becoming the first Man Utd player sold to Arsenal for 34 years in 2008.

MF: John O'Shea

Playing O'Shea in midfield will have to go down as one of Fergie's least successful experiments.

Truth be told the Republic of Ireland international never really looked comfortable there and despite proving a useful utility player, O'Shea was sold to current club Sunderland in 2011.

MF: Ritchie Jones

Probably a name even some United fans will struggle to remember, Ritchie Jones didn't get too many chances to impress.

And he missed a golden opportunity to do so in this particular game too when he fired a late volley straight at goalkeeper Saul Deeney.

Jones' most recent side was FC Edmonton in the North American Soccer League but his contract was cancelled in 2016 after a serious knee injury.

MF: Kieran Richardson

Once touted as a potential long-term replacement for Ryan Giggs, Richardson never quite lived up to the hype.

Let's not forget he did actually play for England on EIGHT times.

The ex-United ace is now at Championship high-flyers Cardiff.

FW: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Wonder if, after scoring the winner in the 1999 Champions League final, Solskjaer ever thought he'd be lining up at the Pirelli Stadium? Probably not.

The back end of his career was dogged by injuries and this proved to be his first start since the 2004 FA Cup final.

FW: Giuseppe Rossi

Although the young forward failed to find the back of the net on this occasion, he starred in the replay - scoring twice and picking up an assist in a 5-0 win.

Rossi is a free agent after leaving Celta Vigo in the summer.

FW: Louis Saha

Saha was another one of the big names to start vs Burton but he couldn't have the desired impact.

The Frenchman did find the back of the net with a header but it was ruled out for offside.

It's probably also worth noting that a certain Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo came on as substitutes but Clough's men held on to earn a historic draw.

