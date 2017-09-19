Football fans are understandably wondering if Paris Saint-Germain is big enough for both Neymar and Edinson Cavani following Sunday’s unsavoury events at the Parc des Princes.

Cavani, who scored 49 goals in 50 appearances for PSG last season and has been with the club since 2013, had a couple of problems with his superstar teammate during the 2-0 win over Lyon.

The Uruguayan was denied the opportunity to take a free-kick - Dani Alves appeared to shield the ball away from him in order to allow Neymar to take the set-piece instead - and was then pestered by the Brazilian forward shortly before he took a second-half penalty.

Neymar clearly wanted to take the spot-kick but Cavani, who subsequently missed the penalty, was having none of it.

It was later reported that Cavani left the stadium 20 minutes after the final whistle. It’s also claimed that Thiago Silva had to step in between the two forwards to prevent a heated altercation inside the dressing room.

Cavani has denied the claims

This claim has subsequently been denied by Cavani, who has told Gol de Medianoche de Radio Universal: "These things are created. I don't know why these stories are created. The truth is that these are normal things; things that happen in football.

"I learned of the story just now talking with my brother, about people saying that Cavani won't let anyone take penalties and that there's a problem with Neymar. The truth is that there's no problem.

"He [Neymar] has just arrived and like I said from the off we are keen for him to adapt in the best way possible. I think that's been proven because you can see he is adapting quickly."

Cavani brings something to PSG that Neymar simply doesn't

Although there’s only going to be one winner if Cavani and Neymar can’t work together, there are several reasons why PSG will be desperate to keep the former.

Aside from being a prolific striker - he’s scored 139 goals in 206 appearances for the Parisians - Cavani is also a workhorse.

This was evident during the 67th minute against Lyon at the weekend.

When Lyon had a shot from range which cannoned back off the crossbar, Cavani ran into the box and cleared the danger.

Without his crucial intervention, Lyon probably would have scored.

Few centre-forwards are capable of displaying this level of defensive nous. Can you ever imagine seeing Neymar produce a magnificent piece of defending like this?

We've seen Cavani do stuff like this before

This isn’t a one-off, either.

Last season, when PSG played Nancy, we saw Cavani run the length of the pitch in an attempt to prevent the opposition from scoring.

Neymar might be the more talented of the two, but there’s no question which of them works harder.

